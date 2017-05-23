Apple, Verizon Join Forces To Lobby Against... >>
Tue, May 23rd 2017 10:36am


Daily Deal: Ethical Hacking From A to Z

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

From the basics to more advanced techniques, the $39 Ethical Hacking A to Z Bundle leaves no stone unturned as you explore the complex world of ethical hacking. Over 8 courses with 45+ hours of instruction, explore passive and active reconnaissance, scanning and enumeration, network mapping, and more.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

