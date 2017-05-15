Daily Deal: Wireless Vertical Computer Mouse

Take care of your wrist when you're using a computer all day. With its scientific, ergonomic design, the $18 Wireless Vertical Computer Mouse encourages healthy, neutral wrist and arm positions for smoother mouse movement and less body strain. The 800/1200/1600 DPI resolution optical tracking technology provides more sensitivity than the standard optical mouse for smooth and precise tracking on a wide range of surfaces. Plus, the added next/previous buttons offer extra convenience when browsing the web.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.