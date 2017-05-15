Judge Alsup Threatens To Block Malibu Media... >>
by Daily Deal

Mon, May 15th 2017 10:39am


Daily Deal: Wireless Vertical Computer Mouse

Take care of your wrist when you're using a computer all day. With its scientific, ergonomic design, the $18 Wireless Vertical Computer Mouse encourages healthy, neutral wrist and arm positions for smoother mouse movement and less body strain. The 800/1200/1600 DPI resolution optical tracking technology provides more sensitivity than the standard optical mouse for smooth and precise tracking on a wide range of surfaces. Plus, the added next/previous buttons offer extra convenience when browsing the web.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Reader Comments

    Ninja (profile), 15 May 2017 @ 10:39am

    Has anybody used these that could share the experience? Is it worth replacing the regular mouse with it?

      Anonymous Coward, 15 May 2017 @ 11:04am

      Re:

      Not this particular version but I have used a vertical mouse in the past. Once you get used to using them, the vertical nature of your hand while using it is much more comfortable than a standard mouse. Feels much better especially when compared to a standard mouse that comes bundled with a computer.

