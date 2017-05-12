Public Access Channel Tries To Shut Down Use... >>
<< MySpace Tries To Play Dead To Avoid Lawsuits
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Fri, May 12th 2017 10:48am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Pay What You Want: Mobile Cross Platform Development Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The world seems to be going mobile and more people are choosing to do the majority of their web browsing on smartphones and tablets. With the Mobile Cross Platform Development Bundle, you can learn how to build cross platform mobile apps efficiently. Pay what you want and you get access to a 3.5-hour course about the Ionic Framework, which is an open source library of mobile-optimized components in JavaScript, HTML, and CSS. If you beat the average price, you unlock access to 8 more courses and over 100 hours of learning. The courses cover iOS 10 and Swift 3, React Native, MeteorJS, mobile design basics, how to build in-app purchases, and more. All of these courses will help you build robust apps that work on both Android and iOS.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Public Access Channel Tries To Shut Down Use... >>
<< MySpace Tries To Play Dead To Avoid Lawsuits
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

11:57 Tough Mudder Threatens Local Rotary Club Over 'Significant Use Of The Color Orange' (1)
10:51 Public Access Channel Tries To Shut Down Use Of Council Meeting Video Clips; Claims They Aren't Fair Use (3)
10:48 Daily Deal: Pay What You Want: Mobile Cross Platform Development Bundle (0)
08:39 MySpace Tries To Play Dead To Avoid Lawsuits (13)
06:25 Story About Ex-Sony Pictures Boss Magically Disappears From Gawker; His Lawyer Tells Reporters Not To Talk About It (16)
03:24 House Committee Head Tells Federal Agencies To Stop Handing Out Communications With Congress To FOIA Requesters (11)

Thursday

17:08 Bethesda's Pete Hines Shrugs His Shoulders About Trademark Dispute With No Matter Studios (10)
13:29 Lawsuit Claiming Fyre Festival Sent Cease & Desist Letters To Online Critics Doesn't Show Any Actual Evidence (10)
12:07 Ruslan Sokolovsky Gets 3 And A Half Years Suspended Sentence And A Conviction For Playing Pokemon In A Church (30)
10:45 Austrian Court's 'Hate Speech' Ruling Says Facebook Must Remove Perfectly Legal Posts All Over The World (41)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.