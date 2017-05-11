Ruslan Sokolovsky Gets 3 Years In The Russian Clink For Playing Pokemon In A Church
The better part of a year ago we discussed the story of atheist activist Ruslan Sokolovsky. Sokolovsky became something of the sequel story to the now infamous Pussy Riot debacle. Russian police detained Sokolovsky and put him on house arrest for the crime of playing Pokemon Go in a Russian church and uploading a mildly snarky video about it to YouTube. The Russian Orthodox Church was fully on board with his being detained, stating in true Christ-like fashion that the real crime was his not respecting the Church and being an atheist blogger.
Now, these stories out of Russia are taking a back seat to some of the grander geopolitical games currently being played, but it's worth your notice that the Russian government isn't dicking around when it comes to suppressing the speech of its own citizens. As evidence of that, we can point out that Sokolovsky has received three and a half years in prison, simply for producing a video the Russian Church didn't like.
Sokolovsky posted a video of himself playing the augmented reality game late last year in a way that Russian authorities said showed “disrespect for society.” Prosecutors had asked for a sentence of 3.5 years in prison. The judge in the case, Yekaterina Shoponyak, granted the prosecutors their wish and gave the blogger a 3.5-year suspended sentence.
“In accordance with the expert evaluation, the court found blogger Sokolovsky guilty of inciting hatred, violating religious feelings and illegal possession of special technical means - a pen with a video camera,” the judge said, according to the Russian news agency TASS.
We'll get to the weird bit about the spy-pen in a moment, but we must first note that nobody reporting on this seems to understand how Sokolovsky's previous detainment on house arrest will be factored in to his multi-year sentence. Regardless, given the timeline of events, it seems clear that he will spend a fair amount of time behind Russian bars, simply for engaging in speech that wouldn't cause an American to blink twice. Put into the context of the overall discussion with some of the new American leadership's affinity for overseas dictatorial regimes, Western citizens need to start paying attention to the actions of those regimes. After all, it's not as though the American government hasn't recently engaged in its own play to bow at multiple altars in the name of decency and respect for faith. There's no equivalence to any of this...yet. But attention needs to be paid to the consequences of starting down that pious road.
As for the spy-pen with the camera built in, it looks somewhat like the Russian police or government decided to build in a bit of fictitious intrigue to paint Sokolovsky as a sneaky, sneaky guy.
Strangely, there’s some confusion about the charge that Sokolovsky possessed an illegal camera that was disguised as a pen. During the trial he reportedly said that not only was the pen not his, but that it wasn’t a camera at all, but instead just a light bulb. Today’s news of his sentencing didn’t clarify any of the questions surrounding this strange aspect of an already bizarre trial.
Regardless, it seems a trivial thing, given that it changes nothing about the "crimes" he was actually charged with, which were essentially upsetting the state church. A three and a half year sentence will certainly produce a chilling effect on speech. These are not the kind of values we want to be consorting with.
Reader Comments
Minor correction
His sentence was suspended; he is basically on probation, and if he screws up again, he will go to jail for the rest of his sentence.
That said: Still fucked up that this is even a thing.
Re: Minor correction
The source post for this article seemed to question whether or not that was actually the case.
Re: Re: Minor correction
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-39881444
Re: Re: Re: Minor correction
Kim Jong-un is surely laughing his ass off.
I guess you would have complained about Hitler's motorcade ignoring traffic signals too.
Re:
This story is about how problematic the russian legal system is. The others are signs of the government and the authorities in Chechnia? are acting on standards far below half the worlds standards.
In USA the legal system is very powerful and fortunately factually inclined (even if many cannot afford to get justice). In Russia the court seems to free-style it quite a bit more. Ie. It would be very rare to see the prosecutors wish for punishment getting handed down and a magical pen appearing as part of the case. The judicial system in Russia doesn't seem to have as much freedom from the legislative branch as we are used to.
Those Dirty Rotten Ruskies are at it Again
Now, these stories out of Russia are taking a back seat to some of the grander geopolitical games currently being played, but it's worth your notice that the Russian government isn't dicking around when it comes to suppressing the speech of its own citizens.
it's also worth your notice that the US government isn't dicking around when it comes to suppressing the speech of its own citizens especially in the questioning of Trump administration political appointees and spokespersons.
The italicized/bold text below was excerpted an news report titledWest Virginia reporter jailed after questioning U.S. health secretary found at the website reuters.com:
A West Virginia journalist was arrested and jailed after following U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price down a hallway in the state's capitol building and peppering him with questions about healthcare policy, the reporter said.
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-west-virginia-journalist-idUSKBN1862B6
So much for free speech in the US of A.
If only journalist Daniel Ralph Heyman had been standing in one of the governments free speech cages perhaps he would have been left unmolested for the temerity of calling out a question.
We should concern ourselves with the mess within our own glass house before we go throwing stones at others in self-righteous indignation.
Re: Those Dirty Rotten Ruskies are at it Again
Alternatively, we could support fundamental human rights everywhere, including the U.S., on principle.
Coming to Amerika
This is why the lefts head long run for socialism and ultimately communism is a dangerous trend.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Coming to Amerika
Trump will save us!
/s
Re: Re: Coming to Amerika
But the left has not given up, thus their tantrum. They must shut down any and all conservative speech. As is pointed out here many times, the solution to bad speech is more speech. But the lefts current agenda cannot be defended so speech isn't enough. Violence and intimidation is the result. Communists and Socialists have put 100+ million people in the ground for this very reason.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Coming to Amerika
