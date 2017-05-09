The FCC 'Investigation' Into Stephen... >>
<< UK Parliament Takes First Step Towards Making...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Tue, May 9th 2017 10:37am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Zoolz Dual Cloud 1 TB Storage

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

It is important to have multiple backups of your important files. One option could be the $30 1TB Zoolz Dual Cloud Storage, which uses Amazon AWS infrastructure. With this lifetime of 500 GB of Instant, and 500 GB of Cold Storage, you'll have an extremely affordable place to safely store massive amounts of data. Access your Instant storage quickly and easily, or just deposit data in Cold Storage if you know you won't be needing it for awhile. The license allows you to backup data from 2 machines and to use a third device for recovery.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
The FCC 'Investigation' Into Stephen... >>
<< UK Parliament Takes First Step Towards Making...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Copying Is Not Theft
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

12:00 First Hearing In The Lawsuit Against Us, Along With Even More Filings (5)
10:42 The FCC 'Investigation' Into Stephen Colbert Is A Complete Non-Story (14)
10:37 Daily Deal: Zoolz Dual Cloud 1 TB Storage (0)
09:33 UK Parliament Takes First Step Towards Making Google & Facebook Censor Everything (27)
06:26 The FCC Is Using Garbage Lobbyist Data To Defend Its Assault On Net Neutrality (31)
03:23 Fourteen Years After Being Sued, Bureau Of Prisons Finally Settles FOIA Lawsuit (6)

Monday

18:11 China's New Online Encyclopedia Aims To Surpass Wikipedia, And To 'Guide And Lead' The Public (12)
15:13 House Subcommittee Passes Police-Protecting 'Thin Blue Line' Bill (26)
13:12 Taser/Axon Separating Defense Lawyers From Body Camera Footage With License Agreements (33)
11:42 Just Because Eli Lilly's Corporate Sovereignty Claim Over Patents Failed Doesn't Mean The Threat Has Gone Away (4)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.