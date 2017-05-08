DHS Boss Drums Up Fear Using The FBI's... >>
Mon, May 8th 2017


Daily Deal: Cloud Technology Security Knowledge (CCSK) Certification Prep

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The cloud is used to store massive amounts of information and data used by individuals and major corporations alike, and it needs to be kept secure, which is what you'll train to do over this comprehensive CCSK Certification Prep course. Beginning with a detailed description of cloud computing, this course expands to give you a thorough coverage of cloud security fundamentals and to prepare you to take the Cloud Security Alliance CCSK certification exam. This 9.5-hour course is available for $27.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

