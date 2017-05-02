ISPs Lose En Banc Appeal, Current Net... >>
<< Zillow Sued By Homeowner Because Its Estimate...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Tue, May 2nd 2017 10:38am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Machine Learning and Data Science eBook and Course Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Learn more about the rapidly expanding artificial intelligence field with the $46 Machine Learning and Data Science eBook and Course Bundle. This bundle features 6 ebooks and 2 courses which cover important topics related to AI and data sciences. You will learn how to code with Python, how to use an open source automation platform, how to use DevOps to create an efficient work flow, how to effectively data mine and much more.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
ISPs Lose En Banc Appeal, Current Net... >>
<< Zillow Sued By Homeowner Because Its Estimate...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Caution: Copyright
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

14:58 Personal Security Takes A Hit With Public Release Of NSA's Hacking Toolkit (6)
13:15 Techdirt Podcast Episode 120: The Surveillance State (2)
11:48 Parody Protection For Fair Use Is Important: Taiwanese Man Faces Jail Time Over Parody Videos Of Movies (4)
10:43 ISPs Lose En Banc Appeal, Current Net Neutrality Rules Remain Intact...For Now (7)
10:38 Daily Deal: Machine Learning and Data Science eBook and Course Bundle (0)
09:40 Zillow Sued By Homeowner Because Its Estimate Is Lower Than The Seller Wants To Sell The House For (38)
06:25 New Verizon Video Blatantly Lies About What's Happening To Net Neutrality (31)
03:23 Australian Mandatory Data Retention Abused Just Weeks After Rules Are Put In Place (19)

Monday

18:06 Stupid Patents Of The Month: Taxi Dispatch Tech (14)
15:05 Chris Dodd 'Stepping Down' From MPAA (41)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.