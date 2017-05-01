Homeowner's House Burns Down, He Tries To... >>
<< No, President Trump Isn't Ditching The...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Mon, May 1st 2017 10:33am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: PureVPN Subscription

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Stories develop almost daily that remind us about the importance of protecting our privacy on the internet. For $89, you can buy a little more peace of mind with a subscription to PureVPN. The subscription gives you access to over 550 servers in 141 countries and includes updates to the system. Use it to ensure a safer connection over public WiFi. You can use it on up to 5 devices (including routers, gaming consoles and more) at the same time and take advantage of the unlimited bandwidth. Check out their answers to TorrentFreak's annual VPN survey.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Homeowner's House Burns Down, He Tries To... >>
<< No, President Trump Isn't Ditching The...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Show Now: Copymouse
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

18:06 Stupid Patents Of The Month: Taxi Dispatch Tech (0)
15:05 Chris Dodd 'Stepping Down' From MPAA (18)
13:26 NSA Statements On 'About' Collection Shutdown Contradict PCLOB's Findings (2)
11:47 Louisiana DA's Office Used Fake Subpoenas For Decades To Trick People Into Talking To Prosecutors (15)
10:38 Homeowner's House Burns Down, He Tries To Rebuild... But Facing Copyright Threats From Original Builder (50)
10:33 Daily Deal: PureVPN Subscription (0)
09:36 No, President Trump Isn't Ditching The First Amendment, But He Is Undermining Free Speech (32)
06:38 Comcast Under Fire For Using Bullshit Fees To Covertly Raise Rates (17)
03:39 The NSA's 702 Shutdown Is Good News, But There Are A Whole Lot Of Caveats (12)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (10)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.