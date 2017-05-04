 
Trademark

by Timothy Geigner

Thu, May 4th 2017 2:52pm


Filed Under:
lane blue, not how it works, raiders, trademark, trademark squatting



Sad Raiders Fans Fail To Keep Team In Oakland By Squatting On Trademark

from the told-you dept

It was way back in the early part of 2016 that the rumors came out that the Oakland Raiders football team would be moving to a new home city. Fans were understandably upset and voiced their displeasure in a variety of ways, but the dumbest of those ways certainly must have been Lane Blue's attempt to trademark the team name in conjunction with all of the different potential landing cities the team was rumored to be moving to, including the "Las Vegas Raiders." Lane wasn't the only sad Raiders fan to attempt this, it seems, as we now see reporting on his and other trademark applications being denied for obvious reasons.

Lane Blue, an air-freight company owner from Fresno, Calif., said that he applied for the trademark in an effort to stop the Raiders from relocating to Las Vegas.

"If I own the trademark that’s worth possibly millions of dollars, maybe I can talk them into staying," Blue said, per KCBS.

Blue's application was denied, as is likely with everyone else who applied for the trademark.

The reason for the denial is that trademarks must be used in commerce in order to be valid. Trolling your favorite NFL team in order to prevent it from moving cities is not, as best as I can tell, a form of commerce. Instead, it's a form of being a mere annoyance to both that team and the Trademark Office. These squatting attempts, motivated either by fandom or attempts at a quick cash-grab, almost never work.

"These people think they’re going to cash in, and 99.9 percent of the time, they’re wrong," sports-trademark attorney Patrick Jennings said, per KCBS. "For a trademark lawyer, it doesn’t take much effort to knock those (applications) out separate from the patent and trademark office."

The only effect these applications are likely to have on the Raiders is a delay on them receiving the trademark. That could still be damaging, though, as knock-off "Las Vegas Raiders" gear is already flooding the marketplace.

And that's supremely unfair for the Raiders ownership to have to spend the time and capital slapping these applications down. Meanwhile, of course, the Trademark Office is collecting the application fees from members of the public who somehow think a trademark application will bend an NFL team to its knees. Sorry, Raiders fans and get-rich-quick people, it isn't going to work.

6 Comments

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 4 May 2017 @ 2:53pm

    Possible use in commerce

    So he failed because he didn't, say, set up a line of Las Vegas Raiders bobble head dolls? No likenesses of any existing being past, present, or future used of course, though parody might have been rampant. Oh, the horrors of such missed opportunities.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TheResidentSkeptic (profile), 4 May 2017 @ 3:14pm

    Think about it ZIppy..

    ..if the team gave a rats ass about the "fans" they wouldn't be moving. Oakland has had some seriously rabid fans for many years.

    So it is just another middle finger to all the fans who built them up to the point they could leave for "greener" ($$$$$) pastures...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 4 May 2017 @ 3:46pm

      Re: Think about it ZIppy..

      As I said when they left for L.A,. Raiders the Traders. Look at them doing it yet again. They flee Oakland, then they flee L.A. now they're fleeing Oakland again. Why would anyone give a rats ass about this team anymore?

      Still have the 49'ers for what it's worth. Though the new Stadium is in a crap place.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    streetlight (profile), 4 May 2017 @ 3:25pm

    If the guy had been successful

    The Las Vegas NFL team could be called the Slots, or the Craps, or the Black Jacks, or....

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 4 May 2017 @ 3:49pm

      Re: If the guy had been successful

      Call them the Losers. They keep fleeing their fans over and over again. What do you think most people do in Las Vegas? Lose MONEY. Them Casino's didn't get built from everyone winning money. Most people lose money. So between the customers losing money and them fleeing their fan's, The should just be called the Las Vegas Losers.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 4 May 2017 @ 3:59pm

        Re: Re: If the guy had been successful

        Interesting point. Who builds their stadiums? The team or the taxpayers? They can pay millions for marginal players, but cannot afford to build their own stadiums.

        I gave up on professional sports decades ago. I gave up on collegiate sports a decade less ago. I am hoping that high school sports won't become corrupted so fast, but I am not holding my breath.

        If only we could get the 'fans' interested in another spectator sport. Political funding? We, the people, certainly cannot afford to participate.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


