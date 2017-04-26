Guy Fined $500 For Criticizing Government... >>
Wed, Apr 26th 2017 10:35am


Daily Deal: VoCore2 Mini Linux Computer + Ultimate Dock

A whole lot of computing power is packed into VoCore2 Mini Linux Computer, an open source Linux computer and fully functional wireless router that is smaller than a coin. The applications of this tiny computer are virtually endless; use it as a VPN gateway to secure your network, an AirPlay music streaming station, and much more. You can write code for the VoCore2 in C, Java, Python, Ruby, JavaScript, and more to enhance its functions. Plug in a microSD card to the included Ultimate Dock and create a personal cloud server. The VoCore2 + Ultimate Dock are on sale now for just $43.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

