Senate ID Cards Use A Photo Of A Chip Rather Than An Actual Smart Chip
Our government isn't exactly known for its security chops, but in a letter sent recently from Senator Ron Wyden to two of his colleagues who head the Committee on Rules & Administration, it's noted that (incredibly), the ID cards used by Senate Staffers only appear to have a smart chip in them. Instead of the real thing, some genius just decided to put a photo of a smart chip on each card, rather than an actual smart chip. This isn't security by obscurity, it's... bad security through cheap Photoshopping. From our Senate.
Moreover, in contrast to the executive branch's widespread adoption of PIV cards with a smart chip, most Senate staff ID cards have a photo of a chip printed on them, rather than a real chip. Given the significant investment by the executive branch in smart chip based two-factor authentication, we should strongly consider issuing our staff real chip-based ID cards and then using those chips as a second factor.
We asked the Senate if there was any way we could get a (heavily redacted, obviously) image of a Senate ID with the "photo" smart chip but (not at all surprisingly) that request was rejected. So, instead, we've got this artist's rendering of what something like it might look like, more or less.
Most of the letter (as the last sentence suggests), is about how the Senate barely uses two factor authentication, which is also kind of stunning. These days, two factor authentication is the absolute basic level necessary for anything that you want to keep moderately secure. That the Senate isn't doing this (and that it's faking smart chips) is preposterous. It's great that Senator Wyden is calling out the Senate IT staff for this very basic failing. I don't know for sure, but a lot about this letter makes me suspect that one Chris Soghoian is behind discovering the lack of a real smart chip and highlighting the lack of true two factor authentication (it's possible it's someone else, but it feels like a very Chris Soghoian thing to notice and call out...).
Though truth be said it wouldn't be fair towards a few of them like Wyden.
Sorry, access denied!
Maybe I am missing something, but when the scanner that is supposed to read the chip, and there is only a photo of the chip, wouldn't that cause the 'system' to reject the presenter? Some staffers cards work, others don't, but they all get in? Astonishing.
Re: Sorry, access denied!
Re: Sorry, access denied!
Re: Sorry, access denied!
LOL, Wrong card number!
It could be something
It could be that the picture is faking/protecting a contact port, while the NFC/wireless portion would still be working. If I'm not mistaken, contact gives more access than wireless, e.g. writing support.
Just a thought. Or I'm just mistaken, I obviously didn't see the card either, but that's something I could come up with in a given situation...
Also, of the two factor methods mentioned, the ID card with a WORKING smart chip as Something you Have is the best. A high percentage of smartphones have malware/spyware installed and a USB device means you have to allow USB devices to be plugged into your secured computer. And USB is a known attack vector.
Re:
I have to incorporate that in my daily vocabulary.
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
The first 2 things can be accomplished by anyone with pretty basic knowledge and the final one just costs a bit more.
Don't laugh! This shows just what can be done if you 'Hack Harder'.
Re: Don't laugh! This shows just what can be done if you 'Hack Harder'.
*Puts on a Deer in the Headlight look*
Re: Re: Don't laugh! This shows just what can be done if you 'Hack Harder'.
Re: Re: Re: Don't laugh! This shows just what can be done if you 'Hack Harder'.
Just business as usual
Re: Just business as usual
#fakewho's
Rumor is that they were issued cards with smart chips, but sold them to the Russians.
I'm calling bullshit...
Re: I'm calling bullshit...
Re: Re: I'm calling bullshit...
You got the correct picture
Re:
This is genius!
Or these are actually just RFID cards, and they printed the fake contacts so people would stop asking why there were no contacts. Most places use RFID only for access. The contacts would only be used for verification when logging on to a computer. If they don't use that feature (though they should) then having the contacts/chip would be pointless.
Re: This is genius!
(Imagines the devices one could create - connected to an RFID reader - that activate when one of them walks past.)
Re: Re: This is genius!
Re: Re: Re: This is genius!
And that number won't be random. Only some of the bits are a unique serial number. The rest identify the manufacturer and product ID, the organization that manages the data for the tag and whatnot. Even if that information isn't published, you can probably analyse the data emanating from the pants of a few known congressmen and use that to identify others.
uMM aH???
HOW MUCH DID/DO we pay for these cards??
The Standard is that If Citizens pay %6, the Gov pays $60-600..
Re: uMM aH???
100 Senators.
Say 5 staff each
500x$600=$300,000
or 12% of 1 Mar-a-Lago trip (low balling, 2.5 million a trip)
Re: Re: uMM aH???
$360,000 for the cards. 14.4% of a Mar-a-Lago trip.
Re:
I whish my Credic Card came whith a photo of a Smart Chip
If someone with a chipped card uses it at a store and an unscrupulous employees makes a copy of that information and uses it to order stuff online or over the phone, what good does the chip do? Sure it makes the card harder to duplicate, but you don't need the physical card to order stuff online.
