(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Mike Masnick

Tue, Apr 25th 2017 9:14am


Filed Under:
2fa, chips, ron wyden, senate, smart card, two factor authentication



Senate ID Cards Use A Photo Of A Chip Rather Than An Actual Smart Chip

from the security-by-stupidity dept

Our government isn't exactly known for its security chops, but in a letter sent recently from Senator Ron Wyden to two of his colleagues who head the Committee on Rules & Administration, it's noted that (incredibly), the ID cards used by Senate Staffers only appear to have a smart chip in them. Instead of the real thing, some genius just decided to put a photo of a smart chip on each card, rather than an actual smart chip. This isn't security by obscurity, it's... bad security through cheap Photoshopping. From our Senate.

Moreover, in contrast to the executive branch's widespread adoption of PIV cards with a smart chip, most Senate staff ID cards have a photo of a chip printed on them, rather than a real chip. Given the significant investment by the executive branch in smart chip based two-factor authentication, we should strongly consider issuing our staff real chip-based ID cards and then using those chips as a second factor.

We asked the Senate if there was any way we could get a (heavily redacted, obviously) image of a Senate ID with the "photo" smart chip but (not at all surprisingly) that request was rejected. So, instead, we've got this artist's rendering of what something like it might look like, more or less.

Most of the letter (as the last sentence suggests), is about how the Senate barely uses two factor authentication, which is also kind of stunning. These days, two factor authentication is the absolute basic level necessary for anything that you want to keep moderately secure. That the Senate isn't doing this (and that it's faking smart chips) is preposterous. It's great that Senator Wyden is calling out the Senate IT staff for this very basic failing. I don't know for sure, but a lot about this letter makes me suspect that one Chris Soghoian is behind discovering the lack of a real smart chip and highlighting the lack of true two factor authentication (it's possible it's someone else, but it feels like a very Chris Soghoian thing to notice and call out...).

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 25 Apr 2017 @ 8:02am

    I'm afraid that artistic depiction of the card is not accurate. For better accuracy I'd go with graphical descriptions of crimes, corruption or our plain old uncle Lucifer (or the equivalent devil in any religion). That would be more fitting.

    Though truth be said it wouldn't be fair towards a few of them like Wyden.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 25 Apr 2017 @ 8:50am

    Sorry, access denied!

    Moreover, in contrast to the executive branch's widespread adoption of PIV cards with a smart chip, most Senate staff ID cards have a photo of a chip printed on them, rather than a real chip.

    Maybe I am missing something, but when the scanner that is supposed to read the chip, and there is only a photo of the chip, wouldn't that cause the 'system' to reject the presenter? Some staffers cards work, others don't, but they all get in? Astonishing.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      dsh, 25 Apr 2017 @ 9:23am

      Re: Sorry, access denied!

      What scanner?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 25 Apr 2017 @ 9:50am

      Re: Sorry, access denied!

      Its all just security theater, they can wave a card when they need to show that they take security seriously, but to actually use it for security would be an imposition, and a waste of their precious time.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      kallethen, 25 Apr 2017 @ 10:41am

      Re: Sorry, access denied!

      No, see, you have a model of a scanner that reads the photo of a chip. Operated by a guy who plays a security guard on tv.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Christenson, 25 Apr 2017 @ 9:20am

    LOL, Wrong card number!

    If you're gonna put regular numbers on that card, why not one that's easy to remember? 1234 5678 9012 3456!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Apr 2017 @ 9:20am

    That's ok, they only have a photo of the card reader at entrances anyway. That's the new TSA contractor's collaboration with the legislative branch: Rapi-Pic. Rapi-Scan actually involved working parts and was too expensive.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    AngelQC (profile), 25 Apr 2017 @ 9:25am

    It could be something

    I don't know if someone, versed in SecureID card system, inspected the card closely.

    It could be that the picture is faking/protecting a contact port, while the NFC/wireless portion would still be working. If I'm not mistaken, contact gives more access than wireless, e.g. writing support.

    Just a thought. Or I'm just mistaken, I obviously didn't see the card either, but that's something I could come up with in a given situation...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    tom (profile), 25 Apr 2017 @ 9:37am

    Sad but not surprising. When I asked my Representative about implementing Cyber Security standards for the average citizen, I got a Deer in the Headlight look, followed by a suggestion to 'hold a seminar'.

    Also, of the two factor methods mentioned, the ID card with a WORKING smart chip as Something you Have is the best. A high percentage of smartphones have malware/spyware installed and a USB device means you have to allow USB devices to be plugged into your secured computer. And USB is a known attack vector.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 25 Apr 2017 @ 9:53am

      Re:

      "I got a Deer in the Headlight look"

      I have to incorporate that in my daily vocabulary.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      compujas (profile), 25 Apr 2017 @ 10:05am

      Re:

      Is USB still a weak point if you disable USB Mass Storage? I know that non-storage USB devices can still work even if you disable the ability to use thumbdrives and the like.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 25 Apr 2017 @ 10:44am

        Re: Re:

        Mass storage is not the security risk with USB, so long as auto play is disabled, it is the ability to emulate a keyboard and a NIC that really open up security holes.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 25 Apr 2017 @ 2:14pm

          Re: Re: Re:

          Well it is not that hard to lock down a usb port to a single device. You shouldn't leave the USB port physically available either. There are secure USB devices too.
          The first 2 things can be accomplished by anyone with pretty basic knowledge and the final one just costs a bit more.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ThaumaTechnician (profile), 25 Apr 2017 @ 9:41am

    Don't laugh! This shows just what can be done if you 'Hack Harder'.

    The card uses the same technology as does the unbreakable, magic back doors that law enforcement wants deployed for encryption.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 25 Apr 2017 @ 10:00am

      Re: Don't laugh! This shows just what can be done if you 'Hack Harder'.

      So it's a magic chip (TM). Gotcha.

      *Puts on a Deer in the Headlight look*

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        FFS, 25 Apr 2017 @ 10:58am

        Re: Re: Don't laugh! This shows just what can be done if you 'Hack Harder'.

        It's "deer in the headlights". Or do you think we all operate mopeds??

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 25 Apr 2017 @ 1:53pm

          Re: Re: Re: Don't laugh! This shows just what can be done if you 'Hack Harder'.

          In Wisconsin, we go shining for deer on our Harleys.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TheResidentSkeptic (profile), 25 Apr 2017 @ 9:44am

    Just business as usual

    This is what you get when you buy security devices from the lowest bidder. They knew they didn't need to actually spend the money on real chip cards - just print it on, and PROFIT.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 25 Apr 2017 @ 1:05pm

      Re: Just business as usual

      "This is what you get when you buy security devices from the highest briber, er highest paying lobbyist. They knew they didn't need to actually spend the money on real chip cards - just print it on, and PROFIT."

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Regret, 25 Apr 2017 @ 9:48am

    #fakewho's

    Rumor is that they were issued cards with smart chips, but sold them to the Russians.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Jason, 25 Apr 2017 @ 9:51am

    I'm calling bullshit...

    I've worked with SmartCard cards for login authentication. There is a picture of a chip on the card but its just a picture. The actual hardware is inside the card between two layers of plastic. Look at any RFID access card, this is how they work.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      compujas (profile), 25 Apr 2017 @ 10:04am

      Re: I'm calling bullshit...

      For contactless cards, sure, but many are still contact-based chip cards. The DoD uses contact-based SmartCards. Also, aren't contactless cards inherently less secure due to the fact that you don't actually need to make physical contact with the card?

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        orbitalinsertion (profile), 25 Apr 2017 @ 10:23am

        Re: Re: I'm calling bullshit...

        Actually, I am a little puzzled by the whole thing. When did chips become secure and well-implemented in the first place? I think i missed that day of class in the last 10 years or so when "smart chips" actually kinda sorta started living up to the theory behind them.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Apr 2017 @ 9:52am

    You got the correct picture

    Trump thought this was a picture taken up his asshole, they weren't allowed to use anything else.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Berenerd (profile), 25 Apr 2017 @ 9:53am

    What scares me is, my company is not a place where security is needed to keep things safe. I mean, some, but we make very large engine parts. (Think cruise ship engines and the like) its not like someone could walk off with something that weighs a ton. Computers and such sure, but most people bring them home with them. Network? That is pretty secure. And yet, to get into the building you need not only an ID to get into the main building but anywhere other than the main lobby takes a security code.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      compujas (profile), 25 Apr 2017 @ 10:08am

      Re:

      My guess would be industrial espionage. They're less concerned about employees stealing anything than someone walking in off the street and stealing data/designs/process/etc.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Oblate (profile), 25 Apr 2017 @ 9:59am

    This is genius!

    I bet they saved a bunch on the paper mache card readers too! The only remaining question is which congressman got the kickbacks from the security contractor?

    Or these are actually just RFID cards, and they printed the fake contacts so people would stop asking why there were no contacts. Most places use RFID only for access. The contacts would only be used for verification when logging on to a computer. If they don't use that feature (though they should) then having the contacts/chip would be pointless.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 25 Apr 2017 @ 10:17am

      Re: This is genius!

      Every congressman and staffer may be carrying an RFID chip identifying them as such?

      (Imagines the devices one could create - connected to an RFID reader - that activate when one of them walks past.)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 25 Apr 2017 @ 2:26pm

        Re: Re: This is genius!

        A RFID card just provides a number, not actual identifiable information. They also have very short range, they need to be almost flush with the reader to work. So you may have to rethink your evil plans!

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Roger Strong (profile), 25 Apr 2017 @ 2:50pm

          Re: Re: Re: This is genius!

          RFID tags in smartcards are powered by the RFID reader's radio waves. By cranking up the power you can increase the distance to at least a meter.

          And that number won't be random. Only some of the bits are a unique serial number. The rest identify the manufacturer and product ID, the organization that manages the data for the tag and whatnot. Even if that information isn't published, you can probably analyse the data emanating from the pants of a few known congressmen and use that to identify others.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Baron von Robber, 25 Apr 2017 @ 10:09am

    So the chip on the card is a genuine as the person carrying it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ECA (profile), 25 Apr 2017 @ 11:20am

    uMM aH???

    To all that are reading this..

    HOW MUCH DID/DO we pay for these cards??
    The Standard is that If Citizens pay %6, the Gov pays $60-600..

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Baron von Robber, 25 Apr 2017 @ 11:48am

      Re: uMM aH???

      Let us assume $600 per.
      100 Senators.
      Say 5 staff each
      500x$600=$300,000
      or 12% of 1 Mar-a-Lago trip (low balling, 2.5 million a trip)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Baron von Robber, 25 Apr 2017 @ 11:52am

        Re: Re: uMM aH???

        Whoops. Forgot to keep the Senators inclusive.
        $360,000 for the cards. 14.4% of a Mar-a-Lago trip.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 25 Apr 2017 @ 12:14pm

    That chip is the mark of the beast. Those people know it and are hoping that after they command the rest of the nation to accept that chip, they will still have a chance to be saved. Imagine.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    tracyanne, 25 Apr 2017 @ 2:41pm

    I whish my Credic Card came whith a photo of a Smart Chip

    Because then I wouldn't have to ram a screwdriver though it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Rekrul, 25 Apr 2017 @ 3:19pm

    I know this story is about ID cards, but chips are also used in credit cards and I've never understood how they're supposed to make the card holder's information safer.

    If someone with a chipped card uses it at a store and an unscrupulous employees makes a copy of that information and uses it to order stuff online or over the phone, what good does the chip do? Sure it makes the card harder to duplicate, but you don't need the physical card to order stuff online.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


