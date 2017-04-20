More Shady Libel Lawsuits Resulting In Dubious... >>
<< DHS Boss Calls For More Fear, Less Encryption
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Thu, Apr 20th 2017 10:37am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: The Four Volume Cyber Security Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Online security is more important than ever for businesses and individuals. The $44 Four Volume Cyber Security Bundle is designed to get you up to date on the latest issues in the security space. Over the course of 53+ hours, you will learn about network security, anti-malware practices, anonymous browsing and much more.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
More Shady Libel Lawsuits Resulting In Dubious... >>
<< DHS Boss Calls For More Fear, Less Encryption
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Home Cooking Is Killing Restaurants
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

15:13 The Weird Antitrust Questions Of A Google Chrome Ad Blocker (10)
13:10 162 Tech Companies Tell Appeals Court That Trump's 2nd Travel Ban Is Illegal (23)
11:43 Artist Sues Church For Moving His 9/11 Memorial Sculpture (9)
10:42 More Shady Libel Lawsuits Resulting In Dubious Delisting Court Orders Uncovered (6)
10:37 Daily Deal: The Four Volume Cyber Security Bundle (0)
09:40 DHS Boss Calls For More Fear, Less Encryption (28)
06:27 FCC Moves To Make Life Easier For Business Broadband Monopolies (12)
03:29 Cop Arrested, Fired After Wife Captures His Abusive Actions On His Own Body Camera (17)

Wednesday

18:18 Roku Hires DC Lobbyists For First Time To Fight For Net Neutrality (4)
15:21 NYPD Finally Comes Up With A Body Camera Policy, And It's Terrible (20)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.