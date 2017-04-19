The Teddy Bear And Toaster Act Is Device Regulation Done Wrong
from the not-the-right-approach dept
Should government to protect us from snooping teddy bears and untrustworthy toasters? The California State Senate seems to think so.
With traditional devices on the decline, laptop and desktop computers now account for less than 25 percent of internet network traffic. Indeed, American households now use, on average, seven connected devices every day. As this so-called “internet of things” continues to expand, an array of connected objects—from toasters to lightbulbs to dishwashers—now include embedded microprocessors, multiplying the number of potential threat vectors for data breaches and cyberattacks.
Notably, security researchers revealed recently that CloudPets, a company that sells connected stuffed animal toys with voice-recording capabilities, had a security vulnerability that leaked the information of more than 500,000 people. In response to accounts like these and concerns about data collection by internet-of-things devices, California is considering S.B. 327, legislation that would require certain security and privacy features for any connected devices sold in the Golden State.
Device insecurity is a real threat and it's encouraging to see legislators thinking about consumer privacy and security. But this bill, facetiously called the “teddy bear and toaster act” by its critics, would create more problems than it solves. These concerns do not merit a heavy-handed and wide-reaching legislative response.
First introduced in February, the bill targets a broad range of products that include “any device, sensor, or other physical object that is capable of connecting to the internet, directly or indirectly, or to another connected device.” It would require that their manufacturers “equip the device with reasonable security features.”
The scope and scale of that definition would appear to cover everything from smartphones to cars to tweet-happy toasters. Sweeping such a broad range of connected devices under its rules ignores that all of these items have unique functions, capabilities, and vulnerabilities. What constitutes a “reasonable security feature” for one might be completely unreasonable for another. This one-size-fits-all regulatory approach threatens to chill innovation, as companies from a host of different sectors expend resources just to make sense of the rules.
Should the bill move forward, we should also expect a range of consumer items will be equipped to blink and buzz and beep in ways more annoying than informative. The bill decrees that: “a manufacturer that sells or offers to sell a connected device in this state shall design the device to indicate through visual, auditory, or other means when it is collecting information.”
For some types of devices—such as virtual and augmented reality systems and autonomous vehicles—this requirement is simply infeasible. These devices use sensors to collect data constantly in order to perform their core functions. For always-on devices like IP security cameras, Amazon Alexa or connected cars, an indicator would just be synonymous with an “on” button. Many of these indicators will be superfluous, misunderstood and costly to implement—costs that disproportionately would hit smaller businesses.
Other provisions of the bill urge sellers of connected devices to notify consumers at checkout where they can find the item's privacy policy and information about security patches and updates. This is valuable information, but the point-of-sale may not be the best time to communicate it. For many devices, a verbal or web-based tutorial likely would be more effective. Companies need the flexibility to figure out the best ways to inform their customers, while these design requirements would remove that flexibility.
In an interconnected world, balancing privacy rights and security is a hugely difficult undertaking. Enshrining that balance in law requires a nuanced and targeted approach. Policymakers at both the state and federal levels should focus their efforts on provable privacy or security harms, while empowering consumers with baseline information, where appropriate. Applying design requirements and compliance tasks in a haphazard way, as S.B. 327 does, will harm innovation without meaningfully improving data security.
Anne Hobson is technology policy fellow with the R Street Institute.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Good Grief!!!
"The Nanny State Senate seems to think so."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Connected toasters are crumby
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Connected toasters are crumby
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Requiring "reasonable security features appropriate to the nature of the device and the information it may collect" does not, by definition, require using unreasonably high security features on a device that doesn't need them.
The bill's mandates are relatively straightforward- (1) the reasonable security features (i.e. tailored to the device's needs and info); (2) some indication that the device is collecting information (again, not any specific method); (3) obtain consent for transmission of info (other than information transmission for the stated functionality of the device- e.g. not for a phone to send voice but for a phone that sends GPS data); (4) a short statement of the information collection made at point of sale; (5) direct notification to consumers of security patches.
Most of this seems reasonable and/or flexible- it mandates informing consumers of security and collection features, requires consent for unanticipated data transmission, and increases notice of security updates. The bill may not be perfect, but it definitely doesn't jibe with the characterization made in this article.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
If that worked, we wouldn't be here. Or haven't you noticed the stream of reports of various breaches that name virtually every company currently producing connected products?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re:
I have and that's why I haven't bought their products. Dumb consumers need to be educated.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Just think of all the visual and auditory fireworks that Windows 10 would need, why it would be deafening and blinding.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
So what's your solution?
If you agree that security of connected devices is a real problem that needs to be addressed, then what's your solution? If not this idea, then what?
This sort of commentary is very close to straight-up obstructionism. It's very easy to find problems with any specific proposal. It's much harder to come up with better solutions. But nothing will ever get done if nobody ever offers better ideas.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: So what's your solution?
Lawsuit. Regulation winds up "shielding" businesses more than preventing them from fucking shit up.
But if a business can be sued by consumers for producing a product that can be used to compromise their privacy then maybe a few things will happen.
The thoughts of all the shit that might break loose would send many existing businesses into a ah fuck scramble to take their fucking security seriously.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: So what's your solution?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: So what's your solution?
If you want to do it right, then you need to have an established set of guidelines everyone needs to follow similar to now NIST does password regulations. If you don't follow the minimums you are exposed to a lawsuit.
Security is a serious issue, your logic would dictate that its okay for the TSA to hire retards for the security of air ports... of fuck, they already do? No fucking wonder! Do you work for the TSA?
Security, hard or not, is necessary, if you are prepared to do it right, its one of those things you don't need to be doing at all!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: So what's your solution?
if you are NOT prepared to do it right, you don't need to be doing it at all.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: So what's your solution?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: Re: Re: Re: So what's your solution?
standards would transcend the devices. Kinda like how NIST password standards have nothing to do with specific devices. But I guess you would not be intelligent enough to understand how that would work, would you? I feel like I am talking to a Politician that likes to talk about shit they know nothing about. Is this Trump?
Hopefully the next person that has to talk with you about anything that requires knowledge or brain cells gets the option of a refund!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: So what's your solution?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: So what's your solution?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Not The Singularity We Were Warned About
What of devices that lack a screen for conveying that information? For example that infamous internet-connected smart vibrator mentioned here a month ago.
The obvious solution is to add a voice chip so that it starts loudly start explaining We-Vibe privacy policy at checkout. That could take a while, so it may still be happily explaining security features on the bus home.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
The 'power on' indicator light already serves this purpose.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
How about some *good* language for the law?
Conspicuously available disclosures PRIOR TO THE SALE of:
Identify the device, (where's the model #?, what's it do?)
the data it may collect,
how the collected data is secured,
how the collected data may be used by whom in spite of being "secured" (hint: here's looking at you, browser fingerprinters!)
potential consequences of not securing that data.
How may the internet connection be disabled?
What are the consequences of disconnecting from the internet?
How may the firmware be updated?
How may it's version be determined?
And a couple of requirements:
Firmware must not be updated without in-person mechanical permission such as pressing a button.
Internet disconnection must be reasonably simple and not otherwise damage the device. Maximum tools required: screwdriver, wire cutters, or USB/network cable and computer.
Firmware updates must be offered to all customers on an anonymous basis.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Easier fix
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Hmm. Who does the R Street Institute represent (as in, who are they being paid by)? The arguments Ms. Hobson presents look like they're taking the proposed law and interpreting every clause in it in the most disadvantageous manner (even when that contradicts the black-letter words of the proposal). The result is arguments that amount to eg. "There isn't a full screen to display details like we'd have on a computer on a toaster, so it's impossible for a toaster to comply.", easily countered by "State clearly in the manual what information is collected and transmitted, then either state that it's continuously collected/transmitted while the toaster is powered on or add one single LED and say that that LED being lit means data collection/transmission is in progress.". The whole thing smacks of an attempt to argue that we shouldn't hold manufacturers to any legal standard and should leave it entirely up to them to voluntarily do the right thing.
Well, if they would voluntarily do the right thing, we'd never have gotten to the point where a law like this is proposed.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment