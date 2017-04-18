Arizona Governor Signs Asset Forfeiture Reform... >>
<< Techdirt Podcast Episode 118: The Evolution Of...
 tdicon 

(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Timothy Geigner

Tue, Apr 18th 2017 3:14pm


Filed Under:
digital games, refunds

Companies:
microsoft, valve



Microsoft Follows Valve Down The Road Of Refunds On Digital Game Purchases

from the follow-the-leader dept

With Steam's policy for providing refunds on digital game purchases being roughly two years old, many people forget the context of the time when Valve began offering those refunds. It's worth being reminded that at that time nobody in the neighborhood of the Steam client's popularity was offering any real avenue for getting refunds on digital game purchases. Those that did mostly did so under the most restrictive conditions, with insane single-digit day windows in which a refund could be had, and only for certain reasons, of which the game being shitty was not included. Steam's criteria was that you could request a refund during a two-week period for any reason, be it the game not living up to expectations, the gamer's machine not being able to run it properly, or anything else. The other contextual aspect to keep in mind was that Steam had endured several weeks of absolutely brutal PR, with awful customer service ratings and the whole fiasco over its attempt at creating a paid-mod system.

Still, Valve broke the mold in some respects with the new policy, forcing the competition to keep up. It took two years, but Microsoft recently announced that both its Xbox and Windows 10 marketplaces will likewise offer refunds on digital purchases, with the same fourteen-day window and the same requirement that the game not have been played for more than two hours.

Microsoft's self-service refunds work much like returns do on PC game-download service Steam. Shoppers have up to 14 days after purchasing a game or app to request a refund, and that will only work if the software in question has not been used for more than two hours while owned. Similar to Steam, Xbox and Windows 10 users will have to navigate to an "order history" section of their account to request such a refund, rather than any obvious tabs or buttons within a given game or app's landing page. However, this can only be done through a Web browser pointed to account.microsoft.com, as opposed to the Xbox One or Windows Store dashboards.

It's Microsoft, so of course it would have to be more complicated than it should be, but this is still a good and important step. For far too long, digital purchases for all kinds of goods -- video games included -- were viewed as somehow different from a consumer rights standpoint than a physical product. This sense of difference propagates itself in many directions, but the ability to get refunds on products was certainly one of them. It's far past time that the fake wall that's been erected between digital goods in terms of consumer rights had some bricks pulled from it, and these refund policies are a good start.

They also serve to show how the competition will respond when one company begins treating its customers well, which is essentially to play follow the leader. You can bet that all eyes are now on the PlayStation Network to see exactly how long it will take for Sony to keep up with the competition.

6 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Apr 2017 @ 4:24pm

    Not trying to diss Valve or MS, but I thought this was from lawsuits

    As far as I remember, so don't flame war, but I thought Valve ran into trouble with EU laws, and needed to give 2 weeks for refunds, which they did. MS probably hit the same road block, and followed suit. Nothing new, nothing different, and it doesn't make sense publishing different laws to different countries, as we've seen from regional restrictions/VPNs, they are just some red tape for customers and companies alike.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 18 Apr 2017 @ 4:54pm

    Hey, I might buy some more games now and in a Digital format now that I can get a refund.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    DCL, 18 Apr 2017 @ 8:04pm

    Not a word about EA

    Nobody seems to remember/mention that EA led the way by being the first major publisher to grant refunds for digital goods with their "Grest Games Guarantee" long before Steam even suggested they were planning it.

    But I am sure some folks will find a way to bash EA for being leading the way.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 18 Apr 2017 @ 8:53pm

      Re: Not a word about EA

      They may have been early, but the Origin return policy is only for 1st-party EA games and a small handful (about 10) of 3rd-party games.

      It's not really a meaningful comparison to full-fledged storefronts offering entire catalog (mostly) refunds.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Johan, 19 Apr 2017 @ 12:48am

    Good

    This is very good now we can buy some more games because we know that can get a refund.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Arizona Governor Signs Asset Forfeiture Reform... >>
<< Techdirt Podcast Episode 118: The Evolution Of...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Math Is Not A Crime
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

18:14 Arizona Governor Signs Asset Forfeiture Reform Bill Into Law, Raising Evidentiary Burden For Law Enforcement (4)
15:14 Microsoft Follows Valve Down The Road Of Refunds On Digital Game Purchases (6)
13:30 Techdirt Podcast Episode 118: The Evolution Of The Office (0)
11:48 New 'Perceptual' Ad Blocking Tech Doesn't Win The Ad Blocking War, But It May Put Advertisers On Their Heels... Permanently (37)
11:44 Daily Deal: The Complete Machine Learning Bundle (0)
10:44 No, The Wall St. Bull Sculptor Doesn't 'Have A Point' (91)
09:25 Hypocritical CIA Director Goes On Rant About Wikileaks, Free Speech (21)
06:27 German Consumers Face $26,500 Fine If They Don't Destroy Poorly-Secured 'Smart' Doll (37)
03:23 Microsoft Latest Service Provider To Pry A National Security Letter Free From Its Gag Order (4)

Monday

17:50 China's Precision Censorship Machine Allows Some Controversial Keywords, But Blocks Combinations Of Them (3)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.