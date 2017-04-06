Twitter Sues Homeland Security Over Attempt To... >>
<< Investigation Finds IRS Seized Millions Of...
 tdicon 

Copyright

by Timothy Geigner

Thu, Apr 6th 2017 11:47am


Filed Under:
agcom, copyright, due process, italy, site blocking



Italian Court Says Due Process Isn't Necessary For Blocking Sites Over Copyright Infringement

from the zoom-zoom! dept

A years-long fight in Italy between copyright rightsholders (chiefly Hollywood) and consumer groups looking to protect Italian citizens, took a dark turn recently. If you aren't already aware, the Italian government put in place a delightful regulation in 2014 giving the Authority for Comunications Guarantees (AGCOM) the authority to simply block websites deemed infringing outright, without the need for such pesky things as court cases or trials. Consumer groups immediately challenged the regulation, stating that it violated the Italian constitution, specifically suggesting that giving a government body the authority to unilaterally block websites without any sort of judicial review was a violation of the exercise of freedom of expression and economic initiative. Given exactly how often demonized websites are demonstrated to have perfectly legitimate uses, not to mention how absolutely terrible every government everywhere seems to be in understanding and protecting things like Fair Use, it's an easy argument to understand.

Unfortunately, an administrative court in Italy has chosen to take itself out of the judicial review business when it comes to site-blocking.

The case was initially rejected by the Constitutional Court in 2015, which referred it back to the administrative court of Lazio. Last week this court decided that the site blocking procedure is in line with both European and Italian law. According to the court, the site-blocking regulation is compatible with the European Union’s E-Commerce Directive as well as the Italian Copyright Act. In addition, the procedure doesn’t violate the Italian constitution or fundamental rights in general, as opponents had argued.

Overall the case is seen as a significant victory for copyright holders. Not only can they continue with their site-blocking requests, but the court also clarified that all the blocking costs must be paid by Internet providers.

In other words, it's now open season on sites that rightsholders decide they don't like. No need for a trial in which to prove any actual allegations. No need to prepare a rebuttal from a defendant arguing for their own rights. Instead, rightsholders, such as Hollywood, can petition to have a site blocked and, if AGCOM agrees, the site is blocked without any due process. And, because ISPs are apparently there only to serve failing business models, all the costs associated with these review-less blocks are shouldered by the ISPs.

If you think that the copyright trolls and Hollywood aren't licking their chops to go site-blocking crazy after this decision, you've lost your mind.

“This is a big win for rightsholders,” says Enzo Mazza, chief of the Italian music group FIMI, who says that they have plans to expand the current scope of the blocking efforts.

“Our future goal is now to increase the enforcement of AGCOM to also cover new forms of piracy such as live streaming, stream ripping and similar issues. In addition, we hope AGCOM will extend the blockades to the IP-address level as the Criminal Courts are using now,” Mazza tells TorrentFreak.

And away we go. Licensing groups and rightsholders will now look to slam open the door the court left ajar for them. As the blocks are expanded, you can pretty much count on collateral damage that will harm Italian citizens and restrict their freedom both of speech and access to legitimate internet sites. But no worry, because it's not like there is a court that will oversee all of this. Instead, websites and the surfing public will live only at the pleasure of AGCOM.

That should go well.

12 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    ac, 6 Apr 2017 @ 11:55am

    Sucks to live in Italy now.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Bergman (profile), 6 Apr 2017 @ 12:22pm

    Given that courts are the source of due process...

    Did the Italian court system just abolish itself?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That One Guy (profile), 6 Apr 2017 @ 12:23pm

    Such lovely priorities

    No need for a trial, or any oversight at all, just a flat declaration of guilt of the accused, punishment to be carried out immediately, and to stay in effect unless the accused is willing to spend the time and money to fight back.

    Nice to know Italy has fully jumped on the Copyright Is The Most Important Thing In Existence train and decided that whole 'innocent until proven guilty in a court of law' rubbish can be rightly discarded if that's what it takes to 'protect' said Most Important Thing In Existence.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Apr 2017 @ 12:32pm

      Re: Such lovely priorities

      Now we know what Hollywood will demand in the next round of trade agreements, as such agreements never roll back such measure, but only extend the countries that have to aply them.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Apr 2017 @ 12:34pm

    >Italy
    No surprise there

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    mr. sim (profile), 6 Apr 2017 @ 12:45pm

    they will regret this some kid in italy will start sending notices for major firms websites and then the crapolla will hit the fan.

    this will be abused and the IP holders will be the ones suffering from this ruling.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 6 Apr 2017 @ 12:54pm

      Re:

      this will be abused and the IP holders will be the ones suffering from this ruling. The MPAA will continue to release to cinemas, and then on DVD's, while the RIAA hope for a resurgence of CD sales. The cable companies do not need the Internet to deliver content, while newspapers and book publishers will still sell printed copies. All these industries would be happy if the Internet went away, well at least until they are lined up against the wall. by a revolution.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      That One Guy (profile), 6 Apr 2017 @ 1:16pm

      Re:

      Ah if only...

      No, the 'shoot first, ask questions never' power isn't granted to the general public, only AGCOM, who you can be sure will carefully scrutinize and/or ignore anything targeting the major players, even while they blindly go after any site not in their ranks with an indifference to collateral damage that would make a sociopathic warmonger envious.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        mr. sim (profile), 6 Apr 2017 @ 1:36pm

        Re: Re:

        the fact of the matter is even though this power is not meant for the general public there will be some hacker teen or something who finds a way to abuse this. people swore up and down for years the dcma proponents said it couldnt be abused on a large scale and then a 16 year old kid used it to take down four major store chains websites for laughs and now it's routinely being done

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Apr 2017 @ 12:55pm

    Italy has lost its internet privileges. Please shut it all down.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    aerinai (profile), 6 Apr 2017 @ 2:01pm

    Wait for it...

    Once one of these companies piss off Google, Facebook, Twitter, etc. with a blanket ban on their site, that'll wake people up to how horribly dumb this idea is.

    I would love for one of these copyright mafia companies to request a block on Google for a day and have Google countersue for losses of millions of dollars (given that is a reality and they would have standing).

    Time will tell... Keep in mind this is the same country to prosecute scientists over a prediction of seismic activity... So this isn't all that surprising...

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2009_L%27Aquila_earthquake

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TheResidentSkeptic (profile), 6 Apr 2017 @ 2:02pm

    First Request:

    Please block the IP Addresses in the range of 0.0.0.0 through 255.255.255.255 as we pinky-swear they are used solely for theft of our stuff.

    Thank you.

    *AA

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Twitter Sues Homeland Security Over Attempt To... >>
<< Investigation Finds IRS Seized Millions Of...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Math Is Not A Crime
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

13:36 Twitter Sues Homeland Security Over Attempt To Unmask 'Alt' Customs Twitter Account (4)
11:47 Italian Court Says Due Process Isn't Necessary For Blocking Sites Over Copyright Infringement (12)
10:43 Investigation Finds IRS Seized Millions Of Dollars From Innocent Individuals And Business Owners (16)
10:38 Daily Deal: The 2017 Complete Java Bundle (0)
09:34 Court Strikes Probation Restrictions Banning Teen From Using Encryption, Accessing Internet For Personal Reasons (21)
06:30 FCC Kills Charter Merger Condition That Would Have Forced ISPs To Compete (12)
03:23 If Facebook Becomes The Internet's Authentication System, Can Citizen Scores Around The World Be Far Behind? (38)

Wednesday

17:04 American Division Of Persona 5 Developer Warns That Their 'Masters' Don't Want People Streaming Spoilers (46)
14:43 German Court Rules Parents Must Out Their Family Members For Copyright Trolls Or Pay Fines Themselves (29)
13:14 DOJ Memo Shows NSA And White House Lawyers Mainly Unconcerned About Evidence Obligations In Criminal Trials (16)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.