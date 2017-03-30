Daily Deal: ITIL Foundation Training for IT Professionals

Gain a working knowledge of the ITIL framework and its applications to streamline IT service provision with this $29 course covering ITIL Foundation Training for IT Professionals. Understanding ITIL will allow you to optimize your IT service, and help you build better strategies to keep customers happy. The course gives you access to 20 hours of training and preparation for taking the ITIL Foundation exam to become certified as an ITIL Practitioner.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.