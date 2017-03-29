No, You Can't Buy Congress's Internet... >>
Leigh Beadon

Wed, Mar 29th 2017 11:51am


censorship, fake news, filtering, free speech



Real Talk About Fake News

from the a-rare-thing dept

At this point, the category of "fake news" has become all but meaningless — a trajectory many of us saw coming the moment we first heard the words or saw the hashtag. That doesn't mean the underlying problems aren't real; many people who talk about "fake news" are trying to express real concern about genuinely troubling trends, but the nebulous label isn't doing them any favors, and is in fact diverting attention from the heart of the issue. With thousands of words a day being expended on the subject with little to no visible progress on understanding it, and companies like Facebook unveiling fact-checking features that may prove to be interesting experiments but are unlikely to make much difference in the long run, it's rare and refreshing to see someone actually get things right. That's why if you're interested in the "fake news" phenomenon, you should read Danah Boyd's new post about the real problems that we can't expect internet platforms to magically address:

I don’t want to let companies off the hook, because they do have a responsibility in this ecosystem. But they’re not going to produce the silver bullet that they’re being asked to produce. And I think that most critics of these companies are really naive if they think that this is an easy problem for them to fix.

Too many people seem to think that you can build a robust program to cleanly define who and what is problematic, implement it, and then presto — problem solved. Yet anyone who has combatted hate and intolerance knows that Band-Aid solutions don’t work. They may make things invisible for a while, but hate will continue to breed unless you address the issues at the source. We need everyone — including companies — to be focused on grappling with the underlying dynamics that are mirrored and magnified by technology.

There’s been a lot of smart writing, both by scholars and journalists, about the intersection of intolerance and fear, inequality, instability, et cetera. The short version of it all is that we have a cultural problem, one that is shaped by disconnects in values, relationships, and social fabric. Our media, our tools, and our politics are being leveraged to help breed polarization by countless actors who can leverage these systems for personal, economic, and ideological gain. Sometimes, it’s for the lulz. Sometimes, the goals are much more disturbing.

That's just one small portion of a piece that is well worth reading in full. Boyd brings some highly relevant experience to the discussion: in the early days of Blogger, she worked for the platform doing all sorts of content moderation work and handling customer complaints, addressing things like online harassment and content policies when those issues were just emerging in a blogging world that was still taking shape. She knows firsthand that it's essentially impossible to draft and enforce a consistent content policy that can't be abused and isn't itself abusive, and it's worrying but not surprising to hear her say that even the experts working on these issues inside social media companies can't stay consistent when describing the problem they want to fix.

Of course, Boyd doesn't claim to have her own silver-bullet solution either, but her proposed approach — designing platforms and mechanisms to encourage the bridging of ideological gaps and world views — is certainly a much smarter and more useful way of thinking about the problem, calling for creative innovation to encourage better speech over the never-ending battle to suppress "bad" speech, even if it's still not immediately clear how it can be put into practice. In any case, we need much more discussion like this in place of people crying "fake news" and assuming everyone else is on board with their own personal, arbitrary definition of those words.

Reader Comments

  identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Mar 2017 @ 12:02pm

    My take.

    All this "fake news" BS is one of the late stages of the powers that be noting that the Internet its the greatest communication platform ever invented over the course of human history and freaking the hell out that they can't control every damn aspect of it like they previously controlled every other form of communication.

    My vote, let the bastards that want to control and censor the internet wallow in their soiled underpants, while the rest of us read and write what we want and use our good sense to figure out what we believe and what we don't.....

    identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 29 Mar 2017 @ 12:21pm

      Re: My take.

      Look at how hard the church and aristocracy fought the previous major communications revolution, the printing press. It led to the reformation, and the hundred years war. Lets hope this time those whose power is threatened by the Internet, Governments and large corporations, do not instigate that level of violence. as society tries to gain the power they were promised by democratic governments.

    icon
      AEIO_ (profile), 29 Mar 2017 @ 1:04pm

      Re: My take.

      "use our good sense to figure out what we believe and what we don't."

      What -- what -- WHAT?!? You want people to actually think for themselves and not just blindly believe whatever narrative is convenient for the current commentator clamoring for their consideration?

      You, Sir, need to visit your nearest Education Center ASAP. I'll let them know you're coming so they can prepare an extra dose of helpfulness.

  icon
    TechDescartes (profile), 29 Mar 2017 @ 12:02pm

    "Alice" in Wonderland

    Newspapers went through "yellow journalism" a hundred years ago. And survived. Without legislation.

    Just because something happens "on a computer" doesn't mean that it's new.

    icon
      DannyB (profile), 29 Mar 2017 @ 1:18pm

      Re: "Alice" in Wonderland

      A hundred years ago, maybe people were better at figuring out what was fake and what was real. Life was much harder.

      Now we live in a fake world surrounded by fakeness. Fake food, fake grass, fake boobs, fake leather, fake hair, fake music, and fake reality tv. Why should fake news seem any less real.

  identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Mar 2017 @ 12:15pm

    Conceit

    Quick question: Did any of the following exist before the invention of the internet?

    Death threats, hate speech, racism, intolerant religions, bullying, and abuse.

    No? Then the internet didn't cause them. It is beyond conceit to suggest the platforms that have sprung up on the internet could ever hope to solve them.

  identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Mar 2017 @ 12:16pm

    What I find amazing is the pizzagate dude denies any wrong doing and claims everything he said is true.

    identicon
      Baron von Robber, 29 Mar 2017 @ 12:30pm

      Re:

      And other f*#knuts still think it's real.

    identicon
      David, 29 Mar 2017 @ 12:50pm

      Re:

      Well, the evidence is pretty damning, isn't it? Hillary and her ilk were child abusing in the basement of the pizza parlor, and when the pizzagator wanted to bust them, the basement wasn't even there! Can you imagine the effort to make a basement disappear?

      If that doesn't look fishy, I don't know what does. It's Moonraker all over again.

  icon
    DannyB (profile), 29 Mar 2017 @ 12:18pm

    Some news

    Trump will direct NASA to redesign the SLS rocket to use coal.

    Effective April 1, 2017.

  identicon
    Baron von Robber, 29 Mar 2017 @ 12:31pm

    An interesting read of an owner of fake news that was interviewed.

    http://www.npr.org/sections/alltechconsidered/2016/11/23/503146770/npr-finds-the-head-of -a-covert-fake-news-operation-in-the-suburbs

  identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 29 Mar 2017 @ 12:35pm

    Do they have a responsibility though? Only if they decide it's an issue. They own the platforms after all.

    icon
      DannyB (profile), 29 Mar 2017 @ 1:11pm

      SHOULD they have a responsibility?

      Owning the platforms should not give one the right to spread outright disprovable lies and made up stories and conspiracy theories. Doing so is very much against the public interest. It is against the public good. Just like dumping pollution into a public resource such as the air or water.

      At the very least, it is false and fraudulent advertising to call it "news". Call it "The National Enquirer". Or Fox Nutcases.

      The FCC required radio and tv to carry news, because doing so was in the public interest.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 29 Mar 2017 @ 1:18pm

        Re: SHOULD they have a responsibility?

        I've never seen a more anti 1st amendment post here before. If you don't believe in the US constitution there's little to argue here.

        identicon
          Anonymous Coward, 29 Mar 2017 @ 1:26pm

          Re: Re: SHOULD they have a responsibility?

          I've never seen a more anti 1st amendment post here before.

          There's a ready-made template already in Amendment XXI:

          Section 1.

          The eighteenth article of amendment to the Constitution of the United States is hereby repealed.

          ...

          Replace “eighteenth” with “first” and, voila, Congress can present it to the states for ratification.

  icon
    ECA (profile), 29 Mar 2017 @ 12:38pm

    TIME...

    Newspapers went threw it, TV went thru it..

    They all started as Good things,
    First came NEWS, Just straight news and information.
    Then NEWSPAPERS and TV, CONDENSED..They were bought out.

    Then came Comments, it went from Editorial section to the FRONT PAGE..
    Then MORE personal OPINION and IDEALS then anything else..
    THEN Many went the BS, Standard..

    When we had 1 truth it was fine..When we had 100 opinions, it wasnt BAD..

    But something happened AFTER WWII..
    Its asif, our Gov. and nation LEARNED something form Hitler. The old science books told us ALLOT about what COULD be done, and WHAT NOT to do.. Boy SCOUTS TAUGHT you something, out in the woods.
    More and MORE information is Buried..NOT just NOT taught..but almost forgotten.. So that we dont remember that Ammonia and bleach are good cleaners, (DONT MIX) and are CHEAP...but you have to GO OUT and buy something ELSE thats 10-100 times the price.
    Example..Who remembers HOW/WHEN/WHY you tune an Engine??

  identicon
    Anonmylous, 29 Mar 2017 @ 12:58pm

    What can we do about it?

    Here's the thing I think everyone is failing to comment on...

    What is with this deranged insistence that someone else solve it? "Fake" news is a problem, yet everyone and their dog is trying to pass the buck on how to deal with it. Government is clueless so wants to regulate the issue into Big Tech's lap. Big Tech is clueless cause the internet really doesn't work that way so they are trying to throw it back. The people want something done about it, but ask them what should be censored and you get back as many different answers as people you ask.

    The only way to fight bigotry, hatred, falsehood, etc is with facts and truth and MORE speech. Anonymity is not really an issue if you stick to your guns and counter such speech every time. But what you cannot do is stick your fingers in your ears, screw your eyes shut and yell "LALALALALALA" until the bad words all go away. You wanna see hate and stupidity and ignorance and deception slink back into the shadows, then you HAVE to fight it when you see it. No free passes, no "someone else will do it".

    Its all on us to do it, not the government, not the tech companies. This is our freedom, not theirs, and they don't get to manage or control it for us.

  identicon
    SpaceLifeForm, 29 Mar 2017 @ 1:03pm

    FakeNews == BigLie

    Nothing has changed.
    Except the terminology.
    Fascists persist.

  icon
    Instant Group LLC (profile), 29 Mar 2017 @ 1:10pm

