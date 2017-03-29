Real Talk About Fake News
At this point, the category of "fake news" has become all but meaningless — a trajectory many of us saw coming the moment we first heard the words or saw the hashtag. That doesn't mean the underlying problems aren't real; many people who talk about "fake news" are trying to express real concern about genuinely troubling trends, but the nebulous label isn't doing them any favors, and is in fact diverting attention from the heart of the issue. With thousands of words a day being expended on the subject with little to no visible progress on understanding it, and companies like Facebook unveiling fact-checking features that may prove to be interesting experiments but are unlikely to make much difference in the long run, it's rare and refreshing to see someone actually get things right. That's why if you're interested in the "fake news" phenomenon, you should read Danah Boyd's new post about the real problems that we can't expect internet platforms to magically address:
I don’t want to let companies off the hook, because they do have a responsibility in this ecosystem. But they’re not going to produce the silver bullet that they’re being asked to produce. And I think that most critics of these companies are really naive if they think that this is an easy problem for them to fix.
Too many people seem to think that you can build a robust program to cleanly define who and what is problematic, implement it, and then presto — problem solved. Yet anyone who has combatted hate and intolerance knows that Band-Aid solutions don’t work. They may make things invisible for a while, but hate will continue to breed unless you address the issues at the source. We need everyone — including companies — to be focused on grappling with the underlying dynamics that are mirrored and magnified by technology.
There’s been a lot of smart writing, both by scholars and journalists, about the intersection of intolerance and fear, inequality, instability, et cetera. The short version of it all is that we have a cultural problem, one that is shaped by disconnects in values, relationships, and social fabric. Our media, our tools, and our politics are being leveraged to help breed polarization by countless actors who can leverage these systems for personal, economic, and ideological gain. Sometimes, it’s for the lulz. Sometimes, the goals are much more disturbing.
That's just one small portion of a piece that is well worth reading in full. Boyd brings some highly relevant experience to the discussion: in the early days of Blogger, she worked for the platform doing all sorts of content moderation work and handling customer complaints, addressing things like online harassment and content policies when those issues were just emerging in a blogging world that was still taking shape. She knows firsthand that it's essentially impossible to draft and enforce a consistent content policy that can't be abused and isn't itself abusive, and it's worrying but not surprising to hear her say that even the experts working on these issues inside social media companies can't stay consistent when describing the problem they want to fix.
Of course, Boyd doesn't claim to have her own silver-bullet solution either, but her proposed approach — designing platforms and mechanisms to encourage the bridging of ideological gaps and world views — is certainly a much smarter and more useful way of thinking about the problem, calling for creative innovation to encourage better speech over the never-ending battle to suppress "bad" speech, even if it's still not immediately clear how it can be put into practice. In any case, we need much more discussion like this in place of people crying "fake news" and assuming everyone else is on board with their own personal, arbitrary definition of those words.
Reader Comments
My take.
My vote, let the bastards that want to control and censor the internet wallow in their soiled underpants, while the rest of us read and write what we want and use our good sense to figure out what we believe and what we don't.....
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: My take.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: My take.
"use our good sense to figure out what we believe and what we don't."
What -- what -- WHAT?!? You want people to actually think for themselves and not just blindly believe whatever narrative is convenient for the current commentator clamoring for their consideration?
You, Sir, need to visit your nearest Education Center ASAP. I'll let them know you're coming so they can prepare an extra dose of helpfulness.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
"Alice" in Wonderland
Newspapers went through "yellow journalism" a hundred years ago. And survived. Without legislation.
Just because something happens "on a computer" doesn't mean that it's new.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: "Alice" in Wonderland
Now we live in a fake world surrounded by fakeness. Fake food, fake grass, fake boobs, fake leather, fake hair, fake music, and fake reality tv. Why should fake news seem any less real.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Conceit
Death threats, hate speech, racism, intolerant religions, bullying, and abuse.
No? Then the internet didn't cause them. It is beyond conceit to suggest the platforms that have sprung up on the internet could ever hope to solve them.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
If that doesn't look fishy, I don't know what does. It's Moonraker all over again.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Some news
Effective April 1, 2017.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
http://www.npr.org/sections/alltechconsidered/2016/11/23/503146770/npr-finds-the-head-of -a-covert-fake-news-operation-in-the-suburbs
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
And why do we believe this NPR All Things Considered story by Laura Sydell?
Would Ms Sydell just out-and-out make up some plausible story — feed it to gullible listeners?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
NPR: Laura Sydell, Correspondent, Arts Desk
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re:
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
SHOULD they have a responsibility?
At the very least, it is false and fraudulent advertising to call it "news". Call it "The National Enquirer". Or Fox Nutcases.
The FCC required radio and tv to carry news, because doing so was in the public interest.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: SHOULD they have a responsibility?
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Re: SHOULD they have a responsibility?
There's a ready-made template already in Amendment XXI:
Replace “eighteenth” with “first” and, voila, Congress can present it to the states for ratification.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
TIME...
They all started as Good things,
First came NEWS, Just straight news and information.
Then NEWSPAPERS and TV, CONDENSED..They were bought out.
Then came Comments, it went from Editorial section to the FRONT PAGE..
Then MORE personal OPINION and IDEALS then anything else..
THEN Many went the BS, Standard..
When we had 1 truth it was fine..When we had 100 opinions, it wasnt BAD..
But something happened AFTER WWII..
Its asif, our Gov. and nation LEARNED something form Hitler. The old science books told us ALLOT about what COULD be done, and WHAT NOT to do.. Boy SCOUTS TAUGHT you something, out in the woods.
More and MORE information is Buried..NOT just NOT taught..but almost forgotten.. So that we dont remember that Ammonia and bleach are good cleaners, (DONT MIX) and are CHEAP...but you have to GO OUT and buy something ELSE thats 10-100 times the price.
Example..Who remembers HOW/WHEN/WHY you tune an Engine??
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
What can we do about it?
What is with this deranged insistence that someone else solve it? "Fake" news is a problem, yet everyone and their dog is trying to pass the buck on how to deal with it. Government is clueless so wants to regulate the issue into Big Tech's lap. Big Tech is clueless cause the internet really doesn't work that way so they are trying to throw it back. The people want something done about it, but ask them what should be censored and you get back as many different answers as people you ask.
The only way to fight bigotry, hatred, falsehood, etc is with facts and truth and MORE speech. Anonymity is not really an issue if you stick to your guns and counter such speech every time. But what you cannot do is stick your fingers in your ears, screw your eyes shut and yell "LALALALALALA" until the bad words all go away. You wanna see hate and stupidity and ignorance and deception slink back into the shadows, then you HAVE to fight it when you see it. No free passes, no "someone else will do it".
Its all on us to do it, not the government, not the tech companies. This is our freedom, not theirs, and they don't get to manage or control it for us.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
FakeNews == BigLie
Except the terminology.
Fascists persist.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment