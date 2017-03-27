UK Home Secretary: I Need People Who... >>
<< More Financial Scandals Involving A Collecting...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Mon, Mar 27th 2017 10:37am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit is packed with everything you need to for the most important electronics repairs, like screen breaks and battery swaps. The kit includes a magnetized driver handle, angled precision tweezers, spudger, jimmy, iFixit opening tool, 6 iFixit opening picks, suction handle, SIM eject bit, and a lid with built-in sorting tray. It also contains various phillips, pentalobe, Torx and Torx security screwdriver bits. The magnetized case keeps everything organized and easy to find. It's on sale for $19.95 in the Techdirt Deals Store.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
UK Home Secretary: I Need People Who... >>
<< More Financial Scandals Involving A Collecting...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

11:46 Court Says Posting Georgia's Official Annotated Laws Is Not Fair Use, And Thus Infringing (8)
10:42 UK Home Secretary: I Need People Who Understand The Necessary Hashtags To Censor Bad People Online (21)
10:37 Daily Deal: iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit (0)
09:27 More Financial Scandals Involving A Collecting Society: Remind Me Again Why They Are Credible Representatives Of Artists? (21)
06:27 Streaming Video Competition Slowly Begins Killing The Bloated, Pricey Cable Bundle (33)
03:22 Twitter Reports On Government Agencies Using 'Report Tweet' Function To Block Terrorism-Related Content (15)

Sunday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (15)

Saturday

12:00 This Week In Techdirt History: March 19th - 25th (2)

Friday

19:39 Encryption Workarounds Paper Shows Why 'Going Dark' Is Not A Problem, And In Fact Is As Old As Humanity Itself (11)
16:23 Trademark Censoring: Hungary Considering Banning Heineken Red Star Trademark Because Communism (10)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.