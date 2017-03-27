Limited Edition Gear For Our Friends In The... >>
<< Appeals Court Says Right To Bear Arms...
 tdicon 

Trademark

by Timothy Geigner

Mon, Mar 27th 2017 5:09pm


Filed Under:
broadway, bronx tale, cannoli king, play, trademark



Broadway Play Changes Set Design Over Cafe Trademark Threat And, No, That Doesn't Make Any Damned Sense

from the bronx-cheer dept

When you write enough about trademark disputes, a recurring thing that happens is you keep thinking you've seen it all, but then something insane happens. And truly, after years of writing here at Techdirt, I've come across some mind-bending trademark disputes. But I can't think of a single one that matches the Broadway version of A Bronx Tale changing its set design to appease a cafe owner who insists he is a monarch of Italian pastries.

Little Italy pastry shop owner John "Baby John" Delutro of Caffé Palermo asked Broadway's "A Bronx Tale" to remove a sign on its set that dubs another pastry joint "The Cannoli King," infringing on his trademark.

The show — a coming-of-age story about an Italian kid growing up in the Bronx during the socially segregated 1960s — is currently crediting Arthur Ave. pastry shop Gino's with the coveted cream-filled title on one of its storefront signs in the set.

The lawyer for "A Bronx Tale" refused to comment, but producers for the show said they plan to re-paint the sign.

Can you smell that? It's the scent of crazy wafting into your nostrils, because nothing about this makes any sense. First, the real-world trademark ownership of a phrase like "The Cannoli King" has zero purchase on the fictional realm of the play. A play which, by the way, is set in the 1960s, and merely included a streetside set design with a restaurant with the trademarked phrase painted on it. There's no use in commerce to talk about, nor is there any customer confusion at hand. In fact, the only reason the play points to Gino's in the Bronx at all is because the owner of that pastry shop does indeed use that moniker and it's in the Bronx, whereas Delutro's business is in Manhattan. Delutro is also going after Gino's for use of the phrase, which, you know, fine, but there is no reason to have ever pushed the Broadway play to change its set design.

Again, it's a fictional world, rendering any customer confusion null and void, thus invalidating any trademark dispute reared by the trademark owner. Just to put a bow on this, Delutro opened his business in the 70s, the decade after the setting for the play. I understand that the producers of the play likely just wanted this all to go away, but they could just as easily have laughed the threat off entirely, because it's without merit.

8 Comments | Leave a Comment

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    orbitalinsertion (profile), 27 Mar 2017 @ 6:16pm

    He is like one of those little old ladies who would beat a soap opera actor about the head with a purse for what he did to that nice young girl on TV.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Daydream, 27 Mar 2017 @ 6:27pm

    One of these days, this is going to conflict with product placement.

    Think about it. Rights licensing is a tangled mess these days.
    If you get paid to promote a product in your movie or play or such, there's no guarantee that you won't be sued later by someone else who thinks they have the distribution rights, or by whoever paid you in the first place if they lose the documentation.

    It'll come to the point that it's not safe to promote anyone's products anymore, not even in advertising.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    TechDescartes (profile), 27 Mar 2017 @ 8:10pm

    One Pastry to Rule Them All

    "Trolli Cannoli" apparently means "controls cannoli".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Christenson, 27 Mar 2017 @ 8:51pm

    Trolli Cannoli, indeed!

    Love it!

    Now, the production should make a point of making sure no one is confused about who *doesn't* own the trademark...how about a mobster saying:

    Too bad I OWN the word cannoli...too bad if something were to happen to your nice little business there, like getting dragged into court!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 27 Mar 2017 @ 9:36pm

    I know why!

    You know why trademark disputes are so bitter?
    Because there's so little at stake.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Toestubber (profile), 27 Mar 2017 @ 11:06pm

    Moral cowardice

    I understand that the producers of the play likely just wanted this all to go away

    So by caving to a legal shakedown, they empower this scumbag and make the world a slightly worse place for everyone else.

    Is that the moral of A Bronx Tale? Can't remember.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Limited Edition Gear For Our Friends In The... >>
<< Appeals Court Says Right To Bear Arms...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Techdirt Gear
Shop Now: Caution: Copyright
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Monday

23:59 Limited Edition Gear For Our Friends In The UK: Necessary Hashtags (1)
17:09 Broadway Play Changes Set Design Over Cafe Trademark Threat And, No, That Doesn't Make Any Damned Sense (8)
14:42 Appeals Court Says Right To Bear Arms Isn't A Right If Cops Are Banging On Your Door In The Middle Of The Night (65)
13:22 Movie Studios Considering Tightening Release Windows When They Should Be Eliminating Them (21)
11:46 Court Says Posting Georgia's Official Annotated Laws Is Not Fair Use, And Thus Infringing (30)
10:42 UK Home Secretary: I Need People Who Understand The Necessary Hashtags To Censor Bad People Online (38)
10:37 Daily Deal: iFixit Essential Electronics Toolkit (1)
09:27 More Financial Scandals Involving A Collecting Society: Remind Me Again Why They Are Credible Representatives Of Artists? (27)
06:27 Streaming Video Competition Slowly Begins Killing The Bloated, Pricey Cable Bundle (34)
03:22 Twitter Reports On Government Agencies Using 'Report Tweet' Function To Block Terrorism-Related Content (15)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.