Copyright

by Mike Masnick

Thu, Mar 23rd 2017 2:23pm


Congress Leaks Draft Bill To Move Copyright Office Out Of The Library Of Congress

from the this-is-a-BAD-idea dept

Update: The bill has now officially been introduced.

Well, we all knew this was coming, but Rep. Bob Goodlatte has been passing around a draft of a bill to move the Copyright Office out of the Library of Congress. Specifically, it would make the head of the Copyright Office, the Copyright Register, a Presidentially appointed position, with 10-year terms, and who could only be removed by the President.

This is a bad and dangerous idea. It's one that's designed to give Hollywood and the recording industry even more power and control over an already deeply captured agency. As it stands now, having the Copyright Office in the Library of Congress provides at least some basic recognition of the actual intent of copyright law, as established by the Constitution to Promote the progress of science. That is, as we've pointed out for a long, long time, the intent of copyright is to benefit the public. The mechanism is to provide temporary monopolies to creators as an incentive, before handing the works over to the public. Yet, the Copyright Office eschews that view, insisting that the role of the Copyright Office is to expand those monopoly rights, and to speak out for the interests of major copyright holders (rarely the creators themselves).

Either way, by making this a Presidential appointment, the MPAA and RIAA know that it will give them significantly greater say over who leads the office. Right now they can (and do!) lobby the Librarian of Congress on who should be chosen, but the Librarian gets to choose. One hopes that the Librarian would take into account the larger view of copyright law, and who it's actually supposed to benefit -- and we're hoping that the current Librarian will do so (if given the chance). But making it a Presidential appointment will mean heavy lobbying by industry, and much less likelihood that the public interest is considered.

The usual think tankers and industry folks will tell you -- incorrectly -- that the Copyright Office is only in the Library due to "an accident of history." But that's not the case. The role of both overlap dramatically -- collecting, organizing and cataloging new creative works. Almost everyone agrees that the Copyright Office needs to be modernized, and that the previous Librarian failed (miserably) to do so. But because we had a bad librarian in the past is no reason to remove the Copyright Office entirely from the Library and disconnect it completely to its constitutional moorings designed around getting more creative works to the public.

Make sure to let your Congressional Representative know not to support this bill -- especially if they're members of the House Judiciary Committee. Rep. Goodlatte has said that he'd only propose copyright reform bills that have widespread consensus. This is not such a bill.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    SpaceLifeForm, 23 Mar 2017 @ 3:00pm

    Congress leaks?

    Who knew?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    orbitalinsertion (profile), 23 Mar 2017 @ 3:05pm

    I love it when Congress votes away it's own powers.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 23 Mar 2017 @ 3:13pm

    Thackeray to the rescue.

    I mean, this reminds me so much of Vanity Fair. Just imagine Congress as Rebecca Crawley, the lobbying groups as Lord Steyne, and the American People as Rawdon Crawley.

    Good old Rawdon who has a somewhat dim view of just who is paying Rebecca's bills and baubles and is too clumsy to be kept around in high society.

    The comparison, of course, breaks down once Rawdon finds Becky in compromising circumstances: she isn't successful at explaining to him that this is how it is supposed to work and that he should be happy about it.

    Also of course Lord Steyne isn't actually stealing the money he gives to Becky from Rawdon. He's interested in exploiting her rather than her husband.

    So, well, our Congress Play is a lot more icky. We aren't living in Victorian times where honour was formally considered more valuable than money: nowadays there is no honour but money.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 23 Mar 2017 @ 3:33pm

    Despairing point of view

    Make sure to let your Congressional Representative know not to support this bill...

    What difference will it make? Unless substantial checks are included with the communication, they will just ignore it.

    There is no short term solution, and a lot of damage will be done in the mean time.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 4:15pm

      Re: Despairing point of view

      It's better than doing nothing.

      You can at least hope for some boilerplate response from your rep indicating their position on the matter.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        sorrykb (profile), 23 Mar 2017 @ 4:47pm

        Re: Re: Despairing point of view

        Just contact my rep's office. (She's generally very good, and I'm guessing she'll be on the right side of this, but it can't hurt to give positive reinforcement, especially since she's on the House Judiciary Committee.)

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    BehindTheCurtain, 23 Mar 2017 @ 3:53pm

    Which lobbies are behind this?

    Am good, my rep is on the list and is informed on the topic.


    So the question is, who is behind the bill, which lobbies are pushing this, which have invested (bought out) the most in their representatives?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 23 Mar 2017 @ 5:15pm

    Watching Masnick squirm and whine--all without any substance whatsoever--is the perfect end to my beautiful day. Thanks, Mikey!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


