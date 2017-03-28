Donald Trump Keeps Taking Credit For Tech... >>
(Mis)Uses of Technology

by Timothy Geigner

Tue, Mar 28th 2017 3:23am


chicago, corruption, red light cameras

redflex



Chicago Agrees To Make Red Light Camera System Barely Less Corrupt By Increasing Grace Period By 0.2 Seconds

from the yay? dept

It's been well-established at this point that red light cameras, those devices that issue tickets and blinding lights to drivers not stopping on red, have always been less about safety and more about the revenue produced by the tickets. That really should be enough a story of corruption for anyone to cast a wary eye at cities implementing these cameras, but you really have to admire the brazen committment to corruption the city of Chicago displayed when initially contracting with the company Redflex for its camera system. The CEO for Redflex was brought up on federal charges for bribing city officials, including offering some condos and cars, because why mess around? Yet, even once we move past the corrupt manner the cameras were put in place, Chicago saw tons of its tickets tossed by a judge who noted that the city wasn't even following its own rules for due process on those tickets. Furthermore, the cameras were set to have a "grace period," the buffer time for which a driver could run a red light and still not be ticketed, of .1 seconds, even as other major cities' grace periods were three times that, and it was laughably clear how this system was designed entirely to bring in city revenue.

Well, rejoice Chicagoans, because the city has been dragged into extending that grace period to the .3 seconds shared by other major cities, making the whole thing barely less nauseating.

Under the new policy, which was announced Monday, the grace period for Chicago’s red lights will move from 0.1 seconds to 0.3 seconds. This will bring the Windy City in line with other Americans metropolises, including New York City and Philadelphia. In a statement, the city agency said that this increase would “maintain the safety benefits of the program while ensuring the program’s fairness.”

Except it really doesn't. This is the same system, no longer operated by Redflex due to the company's corrupt practices, but still born of that same corruption and forever tainted by it. Unaddressed thus far are the city's failings in due process, nevermind any valid analysis showing a safety benefit to any of this. Instead, the city has basically agreed to collect slightly less revenue in its traffic camera revenue program. This, by the way, is the city with the largest red light camera program in the nation. So... yay?

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Mar 2017 @ 4:59am

    Isn't there some kind of of national standard for traffic control devices? The last thing we want is for them to be unpredictable.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 28 Mar 2017 @ 5:05am

    I don't see the revenue problem.

    Just make the yellow phase half a second shorter, and you are back in business. Heck, make it shorter only on the lights with a camera. Or give it a random component. Even if you don't get to write up the brake artist managing to come to a full surprise stop, you'll get to write a great citation for the guy tail-ending him.

    For traffic safety.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Mar 2017 @ 6:28am

    Grace period ... LOL - these people and their silly assed word play, as if they are being nice and letting the crooks get away with shit. They are the crooks, plain and simple.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    ShadowNinja (profile), 28 Mar 2017 @ 6:38am

    The grace period doesn't matter, either way I'd be more likely to cause an accident by panicking and slamming to a stop when I otherwise would just drift through as the light turns yellow and red.

    And either way I'd still avoid their city like the plague because of the cameras, because I don't like the idea of getting into a car accident because of the cameras encouraging unsafe behavior.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    D.C. Pathogen (profile), 28 Mar 2017 @ 6:42am

    Another Attack on the middle class

    Who drives in the city of Chicago?
    The low-income people walk or use public transportation.
    The High-income people take taxis or limos.
    The middle income drives cars.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Mar 2017 @ 7:05am

    It is Chicago, what do you expect.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 28 Mar 2017 @ 7:30am

      Re:

      Yep! It's a corrupt broke city and they need MONEY! So it's the middle class that will once again pay.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Michael, 28 Mar 2017 @ 7:52am

      Re:

      I thought 90% of the traffic incidents in Chicago were due to people being distracted by someone trying to convince them that there was any kind of decent pizza made outside of Chicago.

      And the other 10% were pizza deliveries gone awry.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


