Wed, Mar 22nd 2017 10:38am


Daily Deal: Porta Memory 3 Pronged Flash Drive

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The $60 Porta Memory 32gb 3 Pronged Flash Drive has a built-in sliding connector for Lightning, micro USB, and USB 2.0 ports, making it the single flash drive for all of your devices. Easily transfer your files between devices or use it as backup for your smartphones, tablets, and computers. Plus, with the free app you can view everything on the stick without plugging it in.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

