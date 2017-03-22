Should You Have Any 4th Amendment Rights In An Airport?
For many years, we've written about the craziness of the so-called "border search exception" to the 4th Amendment, in which the US government has insisted that the 4th Amendment doesn't apply at the border, and thus it's allowed to search people at the border. The initial reasoning was -- more or less -- that at the border, you're not yet in the country, and thus the 4th Amendment doesn't apply yet. But that's expanded over time -- especially in the digital age. Perhaps, back when people just had clothes/books/whatever in their luggage, you could understand the rationale for allowing a search, but today, when people carry laptops and handheld electronic devices that basically store their whole lives, the situation is a lot scarier. Unfortunately, (with just a few small exceptions) the courts have simply taken the historical ability to search luggage at the border and expanded it to cover electronic devices. Then, things got even more ridiculous, when Homeland Security decided that anywhere that's within 100 miles of the border could be "close enough" to count as a "border search," making the "border search exception" apply. That's... messed up.
There's now a case in the 4th Circuit that shows how this is expanding even further, and on Monday we joined with the Cause of Action Institute and the Committee for Justice to file an amicus brief in the case of Hamza Kolsuz (the ACLU has also filed an amicus brief). Kolsuz had his phone searched under a "border search exception" -- but here's the thing: He was in the process of leaving the country, not entering it. A regular bag search turned up handgun parts in his checked luggage, for which he was arrested. After that, his iPhone was seized and searched without a warrant. Remember, just a few years ago, the Supreme Court ruled that you need a warrant to search a mobile phone in the Riley case. But here there was none.
Law enforcement tried to get around this by claiming that since Kolsuz was at the airport, the search of his phone should count as a border search exception. But that's crazy. Unfortunately, the district court accepted this reasoning -- and now the case is on appeal. We signed onto this amicus brief for a variety of reasons, but a big one is that, as journalists, protecting sources and documents is important. We shouldn't be subject to warrantless searches of our work every time we just happen to be in an airport. As the brief notes:
The District Court erred in denying Mr. Kolsuz's Motion to Suppress and this Court should reverse and remand for a new trial. First, while the border search doctrine constitutes a narrow exception to the otherwise unequivocal Fourth Amendment requirement that the government obtain a warrant to conduct a search, the governmental interests that justify this narrow border search exception were not in play when the Defendant's smartphone was searched incident to his arrest, and this exception therefore cannot be used to justify the search here. The fact that Mr. Kolsuz was arrested and his phone seized at an airport--the equivalent of a border--does not change this case from one that fits squarely within Riley v. California... to one that is suddenly part of a narrow exception of cases justified by the sovereign's customs enforcement rules.
The Court should see this search for what it was: a month-long, detailed, forensic search to gather evidence against Mr. Kolsuz for use in a trial on the very charges for which he was arrested. Since the search here was not actually a border search, the border search exception cannot save it.
Second, the United States essentially seeks a mechanical application of a Fourth Amendment exception even where the interests that justify the exception were not implicated in this case. The dangers of such a mechanical application are readily apparent. People traveling into and out of the United States routinely cross with smartphones or computers that contain the equivalent of "every piece of mail... every picture... [and] every book" a person has.... These individuals include journalists, lawyers, and business travelers with confidential information typically safeguarded under American jurisprudence. Nevertheless, customs agents purport to have unfettered access to the contents of electronic devices carried by such individuals, without any reasonable suspicion or probable cause of a crime, simply by the fact that the individual wishes to leave or enter the United States. This is not the application of the border search exception that the Supreme Court had in mind when it outlined its narrow purview.
Of course, many of us still find the very idea of a "border search exception" to be nonsensical in the first place. But if it's there, the idea that it could be abused in this manner is even more problematic and concerning. Hopefully the 4th Circuit corrects this injustice. We're proud to sign onto this brief, and hope the court listens.
Re:
So perhaps they should ring the country at one or both of these two distances with their respective agents and let them tread water until they can find someone to search.
Re:
The US Constitution does not have territorial limits built into it, those have been created by the courts. It is a violation of federal law (Title 18, Chapter 13, Sections 241-242) to violate the rights protected by the Constitution (as well as statutes) under color of law. Doing so alone and unarmed is punishable by a year in federal prison. Doing so with two or more people or with the threat of a dangerous weapon involved increases the punishment to ten years in prison -- a felony by the standard both state and federal governments use to determine such things.
Federal courts and many state courts have ruled that mere possession of a dangerous weapon while committing a crime -- even if the victim never knows the criminal had the weapon -- adds the with-a-weapon enhancement automatically.
Tl;dr: Every time an agent of the US government acts like the Constitution doesn't exist at the border, they became a felon -- but the government didn't see any need to prosecute itself, and ignored the crime.
A matter of perspective
As the law sees it it isn't an expansion at all. Just because something is stored in a digital format shouldn't automatically give it more protection that something printed on paper.
Re: A matter of perspective
When you can carry your entire home and 3 cars in a handbag, then maybe you'll have a point. For now, the exception only made sense because of the limited amount of stuff that was being searched.
Re: Re: A matter of perspective
Are you referring to the amicus brief? If so that's just the opinion of special interest groups. It has no legal authority.
Re: Re: Re: A matter of perspective
Whether that applies to searches at the border may not be settled law, but if this makes it to the Supremes, I know which way I'd bet.
Searching books
We should never have been looking at the text of books or papers. The only search that should be allowed is to determine that it's actually a book, not a weapon or smuggling-container disguised as one. The same for electronics: there's no excuse to be reading the data.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Searching books
Where exactly is that Border?
Since I live near the coast of the Chesapeake Bay, am I in the country or not? Or am I in that nebulous 100 to 103 mile "Constitution Free" zone (that is still governed by US law but not the constitution)?
How can someone that is covered by US law that is granted by the power of the constitution not be covered by the constitution when it comes to the non-LEO rights?
Re: Where exactly is that Border?
Shut up, pay your taxes, and hope we never come for you.
- The US government
I wonder....
How would that EVER be legal?
Re: I wonder....
Re:
Once he was under arrest, he was no longer leaving the country - that's when they searched his phone.
Re: Re:
It SHOULD be, we should have never allowed search and seizure of *documents* and by extension *electronic data* at the border to begin with. There's no reasonable argument for security or safety of passengers or the country as a whole for doing so without cause (and a warrant).
But that genie is already out of the bottle, thanks to the courts, so no, it's no stretch at all of the current practices.
Re: Re: Re:
Keep in mind that the Border Patrol now routinely stops and searches people who are not at an airport, are not at a border, but are merely within 100 miles of the border.
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Maybe NYC can get DHS to do stop and frisk and eliminate 2 birds with one search.
But.. I guess that ship has sailed - I, for one, do not welcome my new authoritarian overlords and hope they burn in a pool of fire and shit.
Re:
They are doing their best not to have to commute for that in future.
So, which "rights" are in effect?
so one is ok but the other is not, Both should be the same, you can do one or both; Not in conflict with each other.
Both are "rights," the odd part is the Fourth is as written, immigration, no so much.
Re: So, which "rights" are in effect?
Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re:
Sure, it doesn't happen often, but the fact is, if that illegal wasn't in the country, that 14 year old girl wouldn't have been raped (unless of course you think some other US citizen would have stepped up and raped her.
So why do you support children rapists?
If, for intance, we can't inspect containers at an airport someone could bring in a plant, animal, disease, etc., that decimates the eco-system or kills people.
But, the damn phones. They contain too much information and there's almost no protection of the information in them at any meaningful level past encryption. We've approached privacy in this country completely backwards. We should have put laws in place that everything is protected, period. Instead, we chose the alternative, basically anything you can get your hands on is yours to do with as you please.
Abolish the TSA
When they don't even perform as well as the previous security (this is fact - Red Team exercises manage to get past their own security nearly twice as often as they used to bypass pre-TSA security) and literally nobody likes them, it's a wonder they've managed to survive this long.
But, in truth, only corporate pressure on Congress is going to finally drive a stake in the TSA. So I'm doing my part: prior to the TSA, I took about 25-30 commercial flights. I was 13 when 9/11 happened, and I'm 30 now. I've flown ONCE since then, and the experience was so bad, I've vowed never to fly again until the TSA is abolished.
If more people did the same, the airline industry would be forced to act on our behalf and lobby congress to abolish the TSA, too. With that kind of pressure, this could actually happen.
And...given than I live in Alabama and I want to visit Seattle for the third time before I'm 40, it'd be really nice if you could all join in. Thanks :)
Re:
Re:
Re: Re:
Re:
Re: Re:
Citizenship is not a one-way street.
