Patents

by Mike Masnick

Mon, Mar 13th 2017 1:25pm


Filed Under:
commerce department, michelle lee, patents, uspto



General Franco Is Still Dead And Michelle Lee Is Still Director Of The US Patent Office

from the moving-on dept

Last month, we wrote about the truly bizarre situation in which no one in the federal government seemed willing to say who was in charge of the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). You see, there had been widespread reports right before the inauguration that the current director, Michelle Lee (who's been really, really good at the job) was being kept on in that role. But, for some reason, the Commerce Department's website listed the role as vacant. And there were a series of other confusing and conflicting signs. But the most bizarre part was that the USPTO and the Commerce Department simply refused to say who was in charge. Which is... weird.

Late on Friday, it appears that the Commerce Department responded to two separate FOIA requests simultaneously, from the two sites that had been covering the issue most closely, Patently-O and IP Watchdog, confirming that Lee remains the Director:

Dennis Crouch, who runs Patently-O, notes that, while it's bizarre that no one would respond (especially since Lee was retaining the role, not moving into it...), it's time to move on. IP Watchdog, who has long hated Lee for daring to recognize that over patenting and bad patents can be serious problems, is still agitating to get Lee removed. Thankfully, that looks like a long shot. And that's doubly good, since one of the other people gunning for the slot was former chief judge at CAFC (the appeals court that handles patent cases) Randall Rader. Rader, who resigned over an ethics scandal, was a key component in making the patent system worse during his time on the court. So, for now, at least, a bullet has been dodged.

Still, it's quite bizarre that this whole thing happened in the first place. What was so hard about having the USPTO or Commerce Department just admit that Michelle Lee was still the director?

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 13 Mar 2017 @ 1:16pm

    Standard procedure. Everything is classified and everyone is a FOIA terrorist. Amirite?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    MDT (profile), 13 Mar 2017 @ 1:34pm

    Not unusual

    Trump's Whitehouse gave orders that nobody was supposed to communicate without them signing off on the content. This was, I suspect, primarily directed toward the EPA over climate change, but unless I'm mistaken the presidential order was to all executive branch offices, which meant PTO had it's hands tied, it couldn't update it's website or respond to questions without approval.

    And I suspect the PTO was a very low priority for the WH, so thus it took them over a month to 'OK' telling the truth to everyone. *shrug*

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 13 Mar 2017 @ 1:40pm

      Re: Not unusual

      And yet the executive branch is still leaking like a sieve. Not everyone takes that blowhard who thinks he's the American Putin seriously.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Anonymous Anonymous Coward (profile), 13 Mar 2017 @ 1:40pm

      Re: Not unusual

      I would call that attitude the epitome of micromanagement, except there is likely no actual management involved.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 13 Mar 2017 @ 1:56pm

        Re: Re: Not unusual

        Micromanagement is always the opposite of effective management, as the micromanage is trying to do everybody else job, and so slows down processes because everybody else is waiting for their decisions.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Jason, 13 Mar 2017 @ 1:41pm

    I'm not sure how big a sigh of relief is in order, if the experience of (now former) US Attorney Preet Bharara is any indication...

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    streetlight (profile), 13 Mar 2017 @ 1:51pm

    Jeff Danziger's cartoon of today says it all

    http://www.gocomics.com/jeffdanziger

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Whoever, 13 Mar 2017 @ 1:53pm

    Why is it that ...

    most of the people who would like to run the patent office have no experience whatsoever of innovation, with the sole exception of innovating in new ways to subvert the intent of patent law and rulings by the Supreme Court.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 13 Mar 2017 @ 2:00pm

      Re: Why is it that ...

      That may be because those who cannot come up with new ideas overvalue them, whether it is inventing or creating.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    David, 13 Mar 2017 @ 1:58pm

    Easy.

    Still, it's quite bizarre that this whole thing happened in the first place. What was so hard about having the USPTO or Commerce Department just admit that Michelle Lee was still the director?

    As long as the USPTO does not admit to being run by Michelle Lee, Trump does not know to fire her.

    It's similar to the EPA stalling on providing the Trumpets with a list of scientists having lent support to human-caused climate change theses.

    The USPTO feels that they are doing a good job under direction of Lee, so they want to keep her out of the focus of the "good is bad" Trump government for as long as possible.

    Only a dysfunctional agency offers its officials the individual leeway to wallow in corruption^W^W^W flexibly respond to the needs of a free market economy.

    You can see how this works with the FCC.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


