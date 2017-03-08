Won't Have Perfect 10's Silly Lawsuits... >>
Daily Deal: Pay What You Want White Hat Hacker 2017 Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Learn all about the art of hacking with the pay-what-you-want White Hat Hacker 2017 Bundle. Pay what you want and you'll get access to two courses covering Python for Android hacking and WiFi hacking with Kali. If you beat the average price, you unlock 6 extra courses covering network implementation, security management fundamentals, common vulnerabilities and more.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

