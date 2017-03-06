Bolivia Initiates Diplomatic Action With... >>
by Mike Masnick

Mon, Mar 6th 2017 10:43am


Filed Under:
4th amendment, groping, searches, security theater, sexual assault, tsa



TSA Now Making Its Intrusive Searches Even More Gropey & Assaulty

from the hello-sexual-assault dept

For years we've pointed out the sheer insanity of the TSA's security theater, which is intrusive, insulting and does little to actually make us any safer. One aspect (of many) that has been particularly troubling is the way that the TSA has basically enabled sexual assault of travelers. If you felt that wasn't too bad, have no fear, the TSA is apparently increasing the sexual assaulty nature of these searches:

The new physical touching—for those selected to have a pat-down—will be be what the federal agency officially describes as a more “comprehensive” physical screening, according to a Transportation Security Administration spokesman.

Denver International Airport, for example, notified employees and flight crews on Thursday that the “more rigorous” searches “will be more thorough and may involve an officer making more intimate contact than before.”

Got that? I love the way they dance around the fact that this is randomly allowed sexual assault on people who just want to travel somewhere. But it's described as "physical touching" that is more "comprehensive" and "may involve an officer making more intimate contact."

So why are TSA agents allowed to get more gropey, just a year or so after it was discovered that some TSA agents were scheming specifically to be able to sexually assault travelers they found attractive? Well, it's because it's been revealed how useless TSA security theater is. Really. After yet another set of reports pointed out that all this security theater is useless, the TSA said "welp, the answer to that must be moar sexual assault!:

The change is partly a result of the agency’s study of a 2015 report that criticized aspects of TSA screening procedures. That audit, by the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General, drew headlines because airport officers had failed to detect handguns and other weapons.

This is madness. The answer to the TSA's awful and useless security theater should never be to give TSA agents more power to sexually assault travelers with "more intimate contact." This is not about security. This is about the TSA wanting to make it look like they're doing something, and apparently that includes groping strangers who are just trying to get somewhere. How the hell does sexually assaulting travelers make anyone any safer?

Reader Comments

  • icon
    Ehud Gavron (profile), 6 Mar 2017 @ 10:44am

    But whatever you do do NOT speak up!

    I asked a TSA guy feeling me up if I could have his phone number. He called over his TSA supervisor to tell me that what I said constituted "Sexual Harassment" and I could be arrested right there for it.

    These blue-gloved thugs need to be removed from airports FOR OUR SAFETY AND SECURITY not given greater powers.
    http://2.bp.blogspot.com/-o344MbcbAFE/UqVWY67Q1lI/AAAAAAAAAGU/UOdEQAkMIMY/s1600/Handsblue.jpg

    E

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ninja (profile), 6 Mar 2017 @ 11:16am

      Re: But whatever you do do NOT speak up!

      No, you did it wrong, it is them who should ask for your number. Or extract forcibly from you.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 12:20pm

        Re: Re: But whatever you do do NOT speak up!

        If you are within 100 miles of a National border then they can get your number themselves.

        BTW - Don't you think that there are already cell spoofers in airports. So, they know you are there and what you are saying.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      DB (profile), 6 Mar 2017 @ 11:41am

      Re: But whatever you do do NOT speak up!

      The TSA supervisor was half right.

      Your comment was not sexual harassment. But they could have you arrested, and that is a substantial punishment. "You might beat the rap, but you won't beat the ride."

      So Respect Their Authority

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 10:50am

    The travel industry should be unset

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    I.T. Guy, 6 Mar 2017 @ 10:51am

    When searched, er, groped, look deep into their eyes and make happy sounds.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 10:56am

    What makes them all the same...

    TSA was created with the blessings of both parties and has been strengthened now by three administrations. I love it how tools on both sides think "their party" is somehow better than the other, meanwhile your wife and daughter are getting their bits molested. Maybe they enjoy it? Who knows?

    Every Nation gets the Government it deserves!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Ehud Gavron (profile), 6 Mar 2017 @ 11:08am

      "Every Nation gets the Government it deserves!"

      So the people in Syria deserve El Assad?

      The people in Turkey deserve Erdogan?

      The people in Yugoslavia deserved Milosevic?

      I'm sure you just meant somehow that we US Citizens DESERVE the TSA. Right? Because somehow anyone other than politicians thought this was a good idea?

      I'm sure you also didn't mean to plagiarize the quote from De Maistre.

      Well played. By which I mean "are you for real???"

      E

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        pegr, 6 Mar 2017 @ 12:33pm

        Re: "Every Nation gets the Government it deserves!"

        >So the people in Syria deserve El Assad?

        Yes.

        >The people in Turkey deserve Erdogan?

        Yes.

        >The people in Yugoslavia deserved Milosevic?

        Yes.

        When you ignore your political well-being, you get bad law and worse leaders, in other words, what you deserve.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 12:41pm

        Re: "Every Nation gets the Government it deserves!"

        You sound just exactly like the people that stand around in a crowd doing nothing but looking on while someone gets raped.

        Go ahead, keep going through life thinking things are not your fault. It's going to work out so well for you. Just remember, there is another Trump around the corner for you democrats and another Obama for the republicans. You cannot avoid this fate because you actively, though ignorantly, bring them upon yourselves.

        First, one needs to become aware of the difference between collective and individual responsibility. You may KNOW they are different, but until you "understand" that difference all you will be is a person that refuses to accept the responsibility for their own actions. Which is why so many on the left think that it is better to blame material objects or the makers of material than the person using the material object for wrong.

        If you vote for parties, instead of the individual, or refuse to stand up to dictators and thugs, you ARE part of the problem and of the vast ignorance that plagues & populates the nations!

        If you clamor for a government to save you, then you DESERVE what it does to you in return for that protection.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    John Snape (profile), 6 Mar 2017 @ 11:07am

    TSA: Tolerated Sexual Assault?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    That Anonymous Coward (profile), 6 Mar 2017 @ 11:12am

    Because it hasn't worked yet, we have to keep doing it until it works right.

    This entire thing is pointless, yet we have to keep doing it harder because this time it will work.

    From the same minds who claimed that no TSA agents robbed travelers, who then kept trying to downplay the MULTIPLE rings of TSA agents who were helping move drugs & steal to order. They can't say their own staff is above reproach (without laughing), and after many stories of sexual assaults lets just find a way to make it more acceptable.

    Perhaps its time we tell those who scream we have to do this to be safe, to shut the fuck up. They have caused WAY more problems then they have solved. They are above us serfs & fully take advantage because they know there is no downside for them. We have no recourse, despite promises these are isolated incidents they happen over and over and over...

    If you hang out with your buddy, get drunk, have sex with him... that can be a one off. If you keep showing up with a 6 pack saying how drunk you are after 1 sip... perhaps you just like having an excuse. Extreme TSA fondling should require them to provide you with 2 drinks minimum.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 11:13am

    It helps to have a long work trip have a happy ending on the way home.

    Seriously - Definitely already started last week. Flew on Wednesday and going through security, after I had already gone through the x-ray machine, I had a TSA agent do a pat down of my cargo pockets. Not with back of hand.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 11:13am

    It helps to have a long work trip have a happy ending on the way home.

    Seriously - Definitely already started last week. Flew on Wednesday and going through security, after I had already gone through the x-ray machine, I had a TSA agent do a pat down of my cargo pockets. Not with back of hand.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 6 Mar 2017 @ 11:15am

    Next: All passengers subject to thorough and very invasive endoscopy and colonoscopy. Just in case they are hiding something in their innards that might be druge-y or explode-y. You are welcome.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      I.T. Guy, 6 Mar 2017 @ 12:06pm

      Re:

      Nah... then they'd actually be useful.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 6 Mar 2017 @ 12:11pm

      Re:

      We almost got to that point.

      After the shoe bomber we all had to take off our shoes at the airport. There was a lot of joking that it was a good thing the bomber didn't put the bomb in his underwear.

      One attempted underwear bombing later, and here we are.

      Apparently the guy who made the bombs for that plot and others, Ibrahim al-Asiri, took the TSA's new pornscan & fondle routine as a challenge. He stuck a bomb up his brother's rectum, where it wouldn't be detected by the TSA's new methods. Then sent him off to assassinate a Saudi prince & security chief. (And apparently first in line for the Saudi throne.)

      The plot failed. He turned his brother into a bottle rocket, firing him through the ceiling while inflicting only minor injuries to the target.

      I'm assuming that the next family dinner with his parents was real quiet.

      Meanwhile back at the TSA, apparently cooler heads prevailed. We're not all being endoscoped for body cavity bombs. Yet.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 11:38am

    which is intrusive, insulting and does little to actually make us any safer.

    If anything this is more likely to incite violence against all authority. It is as if the government is trying to provoke the citizens into action so that they can take away even more rights.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Gumnos (profile), 6 Mar 2017 @ 11:39am

    Yep.

    WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Transportation Security Administration announces its recent partnership with the Roman Catholic Church. Beginning in time for the Christmas travel season, the Vatican will supply additional staff to perform pat-down searches and monitor the full-body scanners.

    A small but vocal minority of fliers have expressed concern regarding the program. TSA spokesman Dick Tickle dismisses the opposition as an aggrieved minority, stating that the financial savings and increased security benefit taxpayers and travellers alike.

    "My co-workers and I are uncomfortable with the intimate nature of the pat-down searches required for those who opt out of the full-body scannings," notes TSA agent Willie G. Roper. "The priests don't seem to object, the people trust them, and they reportedly bring years of experience with them."

    Father John Geoghan eagerly looks forward to helping secure America's transportation network. "I've seen the images produced by the backscatter/millimeter-wave systems, and there's no hiding anything."

    Given the expected success of the new program, Tickle hints that the agency plans to extend its subcontracting relationships, starting with state correctional institutions. "A number of parolees and work-release prisoners have a difficult time finding jobs because of their record. In some cases, their names will appear on the sex-offender registry for the rest of their life. We offer them hope at reintegrating into society while making travel safer."

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Baron von Robber, 6 Mar 2017 @ 11:42am

    TSA: "If grabbing them by the pu$$y was good nuff for the Prez, it's good for us too!"

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    TripMN, 6 Mar 2017 @ 12:04pm

    Throw the flags

    Even the NFL has a rule for Illegal Touching.

    Now to come up with a punishment that will make them revert to pre-TSA days because I think a 5 yard penalty is not going to do enough.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 6 Mar 2017 @ 12:42pm

    We need a TSAexit campaign like the intelexit one.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


