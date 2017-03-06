TSA Now Making Its Intrusive Searches Even More Gropey & Assaulty
For years we've pointed out the sheer insanity of the TSA's security theater, which is intrusive, insulting and does little to actually make us any safer. One aspect (of many) that has been particularly troubling is the way that the TSA has basically enabled sexual assault of travelers. If you felt that wasn't too bad, have no fear, the TSA is apparently increasing the sexual assaulty nature of these searches:
The new physical touching—for those selected to have a pat-down—will be be what the federal agency officially describes as a more “comprehensive” physical screening, according to a Transportation Security Administration spokesman.
Denver International Airport, for example, notified employees and flight crews on Thursday that the “more rigorous” searches “will be more thorough and may involve an officer making more intimate contact than before.”
Got that? I love the way they dance around the fact that this is randomly allowed sexual assault on people who just want to travel somewhere. But it's described as "physical touching" that is more "comprehensive" and "may involve an officer making more intimate contact."
So why are TSA agents allowed to get more gropey, just a year or so after it was discovered that some TSA agents were scheming specifically to be able to sexually assault travelers they found attractive? Well, it's because it's been revealed how useless TSA security theater is. Really. After yet another set of reports pointed out that all this security theater is useless, the TSA said "welp, the answer to that must be moar sexual assault!:
The change is partly a result of the agency’s study of a 2015 report that criticized aspects of TSA screening procedures. That audit, by the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General, drew headlines because airport officers had failed to detect handguns and other weapons.
This is madness. The answer to the TSA's awful and useless security theater should never be to give TSA agents more power to sexually assault travelers with "more intimate contact." This is not about security. This is about the TSA wanting to make it look like they're doing something, and apparently that includes groping strangers who are just trying to get somewhere. How the hell does sexually assaulting travelers make anyone any safer?
Reader Comments
But whatever you do do NOT speak up!
These blue-gloved thugs need to be removed from airports FOR OUR SAFETY AND SECURITY not given greater powers.
http://2.bp.blogspot.com/-o344MbcbAFE/UqVWY67Q1lI/AAAAAAAAAGU/UOdEQAkMIMY/s1600/Handsblue.jpg
E
Re: But whatever you do do NOT speak up!
Re: Re: But whatever you do do NOT speak up!
BTW - Don't you think that there are already cell spoofers in airports. So, they know you are there and what you are saying.
Re: But whatever you do do NOT speak up!
Your comment was not sexual harassment. But they could have you arrested, and that is a substantial punishment. "You might beat the rap, but you won't beat the ride."
So Respect Their Authority
What makes them all the same...
Every Nation gets the Government it deserves!
"Every Nation gets the Government it deserves!"
The people in Turkey deserve Erdogan?
The people in Yugoslavia deserved Milosevic?
I'm sure you just meant somehow that we US Citizens DESERVE the TSA. Right? Because somehow anyone other than politicians thought this was a good idea?
I'm sure you also didn't mean to plagiarize the quote from De Maistre.
Well played. By which I mean "are you for real???"
E
Re: "Every Nation gets the Government it deserves!"
Yes.
>The people in Turkey deserve Erdogan?
Yes.
>The people in Yugoslavia deserved Milosevic?
Yes.
When you ignore your political well-being, you get bad law and worse leaders, in other words, what you deserve.
Re: "Every Nation gets the Government it deserves!"
Go ahead, keep going through life thinking things are not your fault. It's going to work out so well for you. Just remember, there is another Trump around the corner for you democrats and another Obama for the republicans. You cannot avoid this fate because you actively, though ignorantly, bring them upon yourselves.
First, one needs to become aware of the difference between collective and individual responsibility. You may KNOW they are different, but until you "understand" that difference all you will be is a person that refuses to accept the responsibility for their own actions. Which is why so many on the left think that it is better to blame material objects or the makers of material than the person using the material object for wrong.
If you vote for parties, instead of the individual, or refuse to stand up to dictators and thugs, you ARE part of the problem and of the vast ignorance that plagues & populates the nations!
If you clamor for a government to save you, then you DESERVE what it does to you in return for that protection.
Re:
Re: Re:
I don't know this game! :)
Re: Re: Re:
Re: Re: Re: Re:
Re:
"Total Sack Adjustment"
but I do like yours much better!
This entire thing is pointless, yet we have to keep doing it harder because this time it will work.
From the same minds who claimed that no TSA agents robbed travelers, who then kept trying to downplay the MULTIPLE rings of TSA agents who were helping move drugs & steal to order. They can't say their own staff is above reproach (without laughing), and after many stories of sexual assaults lets just find a way to make it more acceptable.
Perhaps its time we tell those who scream we have to do this to be safe, to shut the fuck up. They have caused WAY more problems then they have solved. They are above us serfs & fully take advantage because they know there is no downside for them. We have no recourse, despite promises these are isolated incidents they happen over and over and over...
If you hang out with your buddy, get drunk, have sex with him... that can be a one off. If you keep showing up with a 6 pack saying how drunk you are after 1 sip... perhaps you just like having an excuse. Extreme TSA fondling should require them to provide you with 2 drinks minimum.
Re:
"I wish I knew how to quit you."
Seriously - Definitely already started last week. Flew on Wednesday and going through security, after I had already gone through the x-ray machine, I had a TSA agent do a pat down of my cargo pockets. Not with back of hand.
Re:
Re:
We almost got to that point.
After the shoe bomber we all had to take off our shoes at the airport. There was a lot of joking that it was a good thing the bomber didn't put the bomb in his underwear.
One attempted underwear bombing later, and here we are.
Apparently the guy who made the bombs for that plot and others, Ibrahim al-Asiri, took the TSA's new pornscan & fondle routine as a challenge. He stuck a bomb up his brother's rectum, where it wouldn't be detected by the TSA's new methods. Then sent him off to assassinate a Saudi prince & security chief. (And apparently first in line for the Saudi throne.)
The plot failed. He turned his brother into a bottle rocket, firing him through the ceiling while inflicting only minor injuries to the target.
I'm assuming that the next family dinner with his parents was real quiet.
Meanwhile back at the TSA, apparently cooler heads prevailed. We're not all being endoscoped for body cavity bombs. Yet.
If anything this is more likely to incite violence against all authority. It is as if the government is trying to provoke the citizens into action so that they can take away even more rights.
Yep.
A small but vocal minority of fliers have expressed concern regarding the program. TSA spokesman Dick Tickle dismisses the opposition as an aggrieved minority, stating that the financial savings and increased security benefit taxpayers and travellers alike.
"My co-workers and I are uncomfortable with the intimate nature of the pat-down searches required for those who opt out of the full-body scannings," notes TSA agent Willie G. Roper. "The priests don't seem to object, the people trust them, and they reportedly bring years of experience with them."
Father John Geoghan eagerly looks forward to helping secure America's transportation network. "I've seen the images produced by the backscatter/millimeter-wave systems, and there's no hiding anything."
Given the expected success of the new program, Tickle hints that the agency plans to extend its subcontracting relationships, starting with state correctional institutions. "A number of parolees and work-release prisoners have a difficult time finding jobs because of their record. In some cases, their names will appear on the sex-offender registry for the rest of their life. We offer them hope at reintegrating into society while making travel safer."
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Throw the flags
Now to come up with a punishment that will make them revert to pre-TSA days because I think a 5 yard penalty is not going to do enough.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Throw the flags
