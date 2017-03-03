Run The Jewels Succeeds With Free Music And A... >>
Fri, Mar 3rd 2017 12:20pm


Filed Under:
dmca, gear, math is not a crime, t-shirts, takedown



Takedown Gear Is Back Up! (Plus Another Returning Design)

from the old-favorites dept

Techdirt Gear on Teespring

Takedown and Math Is Not A Crime are back in the Techdirt Gear store »

As promised, over the next few weeks we're going to be bringing back most of last year's designs in the Techdirt Gear store on Teespring, and today we've got our first returning champions: the long-time favorite Takedown tee and the surprisingly controversial Math Is Not A Crime gear.

We've also got some brand new designs coming soon, but for now this is your chance to get one of these designs if you missed them last year! You can also help us out by sharing the store with friends — and we love seeing photos of Techdirt gear in the wild when you tag us in them on Twitter.

Check out the Techdirt Gear store for these returning designs, and more »

Techdirt Gear on Teespring

6 Comments | Leave a Comment
Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Mar 2017 @ 12:25pm

    No recognition that any copyright claim could be valid, eh?

    Typical Techdirt.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Leigh Beadon (profile), 3 Mar 2017 @ 12:34pm

      Re: No recognition that any copyright claim could be valid, eh?

      Satire tends to be less effective when you include a paragraph of small-print explaining the precise contours and limitations of the commentary. I'm sorry if this particular joke went over your head but we are confident most of our audience is smart enough to understand it.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 3 Mar 2017 @ 12:42pm

    Math is not a crime? Awesome! I'm just gonna move some numbers from your bank account to mine. Thanks!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


