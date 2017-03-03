Takedown Gear Is Back Up! (Plus Another Returning Design)
Takedown and Math Is Not A Crime are back in the Techdirt Gear store »
As promised, over the next few weeks we're going to be bringing back most of last year's designs in the Techdirt Gear store on Teespring, and today we've got our first returning champions: the long-time favorite Takedown tee and the surprisingly controversial Math Is Not A Crime gear.
We've also got some brand new designs coming soon, but for now this is your chance to get one of these designs if you missed them last year! You can also help us out by sharing the store with friends — and we love seeing photos of Techdirt gear in the wild when you tag us in them on Twitter.
Check out the Techdirt Gear store for these returning designs, and more »
