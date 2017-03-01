Tim Berners-Lee Endorses DRM In HTML5, Offers... >>
Daily Deal: Python 3 Bootcamp Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The $41 (normally $49 in the Techdirt Deals Store) Python 3 Bootcamp Bundle includes 9 courses geared to help you perfect your Python programming skills. You will learn beginner and advanced lessons in Python, as well as how to use Scrapy, Scipy, Numpy, Django, and more. Over 300 lessons feature hands-on activities, such as building your own applications, so you can put into practice what you learn as you go along.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

