Fri, Feb 24th 2017 10:46am


Daily Deal: Hacking For National Security Training

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The $39 Hacking for National Security Training courses are designed to help you prepare to get the Certified Ethical Hacker (CEH) credential and to get the Certified Network Defense Architect (CNDA) certification. There are 19 modules covering topics from routing out worms and viruses to network reconnaissance and more.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    pegr, 24 Feb 2017 @ 10:55am

    These credentials are worthless

    And one of the sponsoring organizations is borderline criminal. Don't waste your time. Pay real money and spend real time getting your CISSP instead.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


