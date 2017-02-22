Techdirt's Readers Kept This German... >>
Culture

by Leigh Beadon

Wed, Feb 22nd 2017 11:23am


copymouse, copyright, fair use, public domain



Celebrate Fair Use Week With A New T-Shirt From Techdirt

from the forever-less-a-day dept

Copymouse, by Techdirt

It's Fair Use Week — time to celebrate the all-important safety valve on copyright law and oppose those who want to see it clogged up or removed entirely! Of course, for us that's pretty much every week, but this still seemed like a good time to launch our newest t-shirt design: Copymouse (also available as a v-neck, hoodie, women's tee, mug or sticker). As most of our readers know, Mickey Mouse has a real talent for evading the public domain (even if he has to drag the rest of our culture down with him) and this t-shirt lets you remind everyone of that fact — and the fact that we likely haven't seen the last of that fight.

Also, while all our gear artwork is available on request, for Fair Use Week we figured it was a good idea to make a vector SVG version of the artwork available from the get-go.

Reader Comments

    Anonymous Coward, 22 Feb 2017 @ 12:16pm

    You have the years wrong.

    The Cubs won the World Series in 1908 and then in 2016.

    You are welcome.

    TechDescartes (profile), 22 Feb 2017 @ 1:03pm

    Tech De (Shopping) Cart

    An "Email" mug, a "Copymouse" t-shirt, a donation, and an Insider membership. Oh, and I turned off my ad blocker (for this site). I think that covers all the bases.

      Leigh Beadon (profile), 22 Feb 2017 @ 1:07pm

      Re: Tech De (Shopping) Cart

      Much appreciated! Also don't forget being an excellent participant in the comments - a huge contribution in its own right :)

