Cogent Accidentally Blocks Websites In Global... >>
<< Rep. Sensenbrenner Thinks We Can Pay For The...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Tue, Feb 21st 2017 10:46am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Computer Science Programming Languages 2017 Bootcamp

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

It's essential to stay up to date on the newest developments in programming languages and tools, and the $34 Computer Science Programming Languages 2017 Bootcamp is designed to help you do that. With ten complete modules on some of the newest updates in computer science, this course is ideal for veterans trying to refresh their craft, or newcomers looking to get off on the right foot.

This bootcamp is a part of a special collection of courses we're highlighting with an extra deal this week. Select this course or any from the collection and type in the code LEARN50 at checkout to receive an additional 50% off of your purchase.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Cogent Accidentally Blocks Websites In Global... >>
<< Rep. Sensenbrenner Thinks We Can Pay For The...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
New And For A Limited Time
New Gear By Techdirt: I Invented Email
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Tuesday

16:46 Court To Cop: You Took 80 Days Away From A Person's Life With A Baseless Warrant, So We're Taking Your Immunity (10)
14:47 After Losing 10,000 Viewers Per Day, ESPN Finally Buckles To Offering Standalone Streaming Video Service (5)
13:15 Techdirt Podcast Episode 110: Luck In Silicon Valley, With Robert Frank (0)
11:52 Appeals Court Says Filming The Police Is Protected By The First Amendment (11)
10:51 Cogent Accidentally Blocks Websites In Global Ham-Fisted Piracy Filtering Effort (5)
10:46 Daily Deal: Computer Science Programming Languages 2017 Bootcamp (0)
09:40 Rep. Sensenbrenner Thinks We Can Pay For The Border Wall With More Asset Forfeiture (29)
06:33 Apple Says Nebraska Will Become A 'Mecca For Hackers' If Right To Repair Bill Passes (71)
03:28 New Zealand Court Says Kim Dotcom Still Eligible For Extradition... But Not Over Copyright (64)

Monday

12:00 Funniest/Most Insightful Comments Of The Week At Techdirt (20)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.