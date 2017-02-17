Freshman Representative Serves Up Immigration... >>
Fri, Feb 17th 2017 10:44am


Daily Deal: IDrive Unlimited Mobile Backup Lifetime Subscription

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

With all of that important data sitting on your phone, it is important to keep it backed up somewhere. IDrive Unlimited Mobile Backup could be one way you protect your data from accidental deletion. For $10, this lifetime license will work with 5 of your mobile devices and will let you easily retrieve your information from the cloud. They promise that you can even restore across platforms should you decide to change ecosystems. You can share files with friends, back up your Facebook and Instagram accounts, and the backups are encrypted.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

