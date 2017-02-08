GOP Senate Streisands Elizabeth Warren And... >>
<< Australian Guy Demands Techdirt Story Be...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Wed, Feb 8th 2017 10:28am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Big Data and Hadoop Analytics Certification Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The $59 Big Data and Hadoop Analytics Certification Bundle dives into the science and best business practices of working with mass amounts of data and real-time analytics. You'll explore the basics of Big Data, including one of the most popular tools, Hadoop, and learn to perform data science and business analytics with Python. By course's end, you'll have a nuanced understanding of the economic implications of data and how best to work with it to make informed decisions. Use the code LEARN70 for an additional 70% off of this course at checkout!

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
GOP Senate Streisands Elizabeth Warren And... >>
<< Australian Guy Demands Techdirt Story Be...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

14:40 The Biggest Advocates For An Imperial Executive Branch Are Suddenly Freaking Out Over Trump (4)
12:51 FBI Changes FOIA Policies, Tries To Route More Requesters To Fax Machines, Mailboxes (14)
11:39 Barrett Brown's Donors Sue DOJ/FBI For Monitoring Their Donations (4)
10:33 GOP Senate Streisands Elizabeth Warren And Coretta King In Attempt To Silence Her (28)
10:28 Daily Deal: Big Data and Hadoop Analytics Certification Bundle (0)
09:24 Australian Guy Demands Techdirt Story Be Blocked In Australia Over Comments (20)
06:22 New FCC Boss Decides It's Cool If Phone Monopolies Want To Rip Off Inmate Families (42)
03:23 Anti-Whistleblower Provision Buried In Germany's New Data Retention Law Challenged In The Courts (4)

Tuesday

17:03 Congress Tries Once Again To Require Warrants To Search Emails (47)
15:03 Court Tells Melania Trump She Can't Sue The Daily Mail In Maryland, So She Refiles In New York (27)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.