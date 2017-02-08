Daily Deal: Big Data and Hadoop Analytics Certification Bundle

The $59 Big Data and Hadoop Analytics Certification Bundle dives into the science and best business practices of working with mass amounts of data and real-time analytics. You'll explore the basics of Big Data, including one of the most popular tools, Hadoop, and learn to perform data science and business analytics with Python. By course's end, you'll have a nuanced understanding of the economic implications of data and how best to work with it to make informed decisions. Use the code LEARN70 for an additional 70% off of this course at checkout!

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.