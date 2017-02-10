Cyberbullying Bill Would Grant Power To Strip... >>
<< Court Unanimously Keeps Lower Court's...
 tdicon 

Privacy

by Glyn Moody

Fri, Feb 10th 2017 3:26am


Filed Under:
biometrics, privacy, trains, uk



UK Train Operators Plan To Charge Passengers Using Their Biometrics

from the all-aboard-for-the-surveillance-state dept

Despite repeated warnings from security experts about their problems, biometrics are gaining in popularity for all kinds of applications, many of them inappropriate. Here's another group that is so enamored of the technology it seems it hasn't thought things through:

Rail passengers could be charged for journeys by fingerprint or iris scans, according to the industry's plan for coping with growing demand.

Biometric technology would enable fares to be automatically charged, the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) said.

As the Guardian article explains, the RDG is the main organization representing the UK railway industry. It sees the move to biometrics as a continuation of current experiments:

[RDG] claimed such a system could follow on from the use of smartphones' Bluetooth signals to open station barriers, which will be trialled on Chiltern Railways' route between London Marylebone and Oxford Parkway over the coming months.

At least Bluetooth signals have the virtue of operating quite quickly, and from a certain distance. It's hard to see how fingerprints or iris scans will be so slick in practice. As we've noted before, there are serious problems with getting fingerprint scans for the general public to work on a large scale, and those difficulties are likely to be exacerbated when people are in a hurry to catch a train.

Iris scans typically require the subject to stand on a certain spot and to keep still while their eye is checked. As anyone who has been through some airports around the world knows, iris scans often take several attempts to recognize someone, and may fail altogether, which requires a manual check elsewhere. In the context of a busy station, this seems a recipe for disaster.

But there's a possible solution to these problems. Instead of using the rather unreliable fingerprints or iris scans, why not move on to facial recognition? Unlike the other forms of biometrics, facial recognition systems seem to be getting better all the time. It can't be long before the rail operators suggest that deploying this technology in stations would be a great way to allow people to pay without needing to buy physical tickets or even stop as they head off for their train.

But that would effectively create a huge surveillance database of everyone moving through the rail system -- including those who prefer to travel using anonymous means like cash. And once that database existed, it would only be a matter of time before the authorities point out that it would be ridiculous not to use this valuable information in order to capture bad people who might harm society. As it happens, it was revealed last week that the UK government is already using that argument to access confidential records held on a national health database in order to track down "immigration offenders."

Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter or identi.ca, and +glynmoody on Google+

15 Comments | Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

 
>UK Train Operators Plan To

Don't they don't, they are playing with technology to see if it might be useful.

This is pure clickbait, I thought techdirt was better than this. Lets take a look at the original headline "Railways could..."

Just stop it.
—steve

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Richard (profile), 10 Feb 2017 @ 3:54am

    why not move on to facial recognition

    why not move on to facial recognition

    Guy Fawkes is going to get a big bill!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Feb 2017 @ 4:26am

    Is this in lieu of or in addition to a traditional form of payment?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Feb 2017 @ 4:26am

    Why not install machines that automate the selling of tokens to open barriers and allow access to the trains, you know like a scannable ticket. Or is the real intent here to be able to track peoples movements?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Michael, 10 Feb 2017 @ 4:42am

      Re:

      "Or is the real intent here to be able to track peoples movements?"

      No. The real intent is to protect the children. Don't you want to protect the children? What kind of child-killing and molesting loving person are you? If you aren't killing and molesting children (or whatever order...), you have nothing to hide and should be happy to provide your fingerprint, retinal, rectal, etc. scan whenever you want to take a train.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Richard (profile), 10 Feb 2017 @ 5:42am

      Re:

      Why not install machines that automate the selling of tokens to open barriers and allow access to the trains, you know like a scannable ticket. Or is the real intent here to be able to track peoples movements?

      Of course, as you know, we already have these.

      However the use of direct contactless payment via bank cards has proved to be a big cost saver and is very convenient for most people.

      What this is is the tendency of technologically interested but clueless public officialdom to try and follow the latest trends as pushed by the vendors of new technology.

      It is not really sinister - just stupid!

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hanlon's_razor

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        I.T. Guy, 10 Feb 2017 @ 6:19am

        Re: Re:

        Muah ha ha ha... [rubbing hands in a Dr. Evil-esque fashion] The sinister part is just a BONUS!!!

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 10 Feb 2017 @ 6:37am

        Re: Re:

        Hanlon was a fool.

        Governments work long an hard at working malice. You have just become so accustomed to it and the corruption that you no longer consider its presence.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • identicon
        Anonymous Coward, 10 Feb 2017 @ 6:41am

        Re: Re:

        Biometrics are hardly contactless, and lack the speed and convenience of waving a ticket over a reader. Use of a contactless credit card needs to more deliberate, for obvious reasons.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

        • icon
          Richard (profile), 10 Feb 2017 @ 7:45am

          Re: Re: Re:

          Use of a contactless credit card needs to more deliberate, for obvious reasons. Don 't know what you are talking about I found it works just fine on the London tube.

          reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    steve, 10 Feb 2017 @ 5:22am

    >UK Train Operators Plan To

    Don't they don't, they are playing with technology to see if it might be useful.

    This is pure clickbait, I thought techdirt was better than this. Lets take a look at the original headline "Railways could..."

    Just stop it.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Feb 2017 @ 6:00am

      Re:

      On the contrary, this is easily viable, and already occurs on the Underground system. The only difference ebtween the two is the ends this is being applied.

      For example, in the North of England, the rail services are just now beginning to use QR coding for their on-train tickets, which can easily be used to help tack usage and people.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 10 Feb 2017 @ 7:37am

      Re:

      Do you have your mandatory chip implant yet?

      Concerned about the scientific studies claiming a cancer link to implants? Do not worry about all that nerdy stuff, they do not know what they are talking about as your ignorance is just as valid as scientific endeavors.

      Nothing to see here, move along.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Feb 2017 @ 5:23am

    spying, great british hobby, second only to gardening.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 10 Feb 2017 @ 7:28am

    bend over for your scan

    There are countries that have one scannable card for all public transportation. You just pass the card over the reader on the bus, tram, train. Paid monthly. Refillable at machines. No need for biometrics. Guess I'm just a cynic like Michael and think their aim is more to get your dna or whatever valuable ($$$) or control information they can.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Cyberbullying Bill Would Grant Power To Strip... >>
<< Court Unanimously Keeps Lower Court's...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

06:32 Cyberbullying Bill Would Grant Power To Strip Online Anonymity Before Legal Proceedings Begin (10)
03:26 UK Train Operators Plan To Charge Passengers Using Their Biometrics (15)

Thursday

16:14 Court Unanimously Keeps Lower Court's Injunction Against Trump's Immigration Order In Place (138)
14:38 Wyden, Other Senators Warn That Net Neutrality Repeal Will Make SOPA Backlash Look Like A Fireside Snuggle (15)
13:10 The Met Goes Public Domain With CC0, But It Shouldn't Have To (6)
11:55 UK Search Engines Will Sign Up To A 'Voluntary' Code On Piracy -- Or Face The Consequences (9)
10:51 President Trump's White House Reaching New Lows In Accountability And Transparency (63)
10:46 Daily Deal: Pay What You Want: Ethical Hacker And Pentester Pro Bundle (0)
09:43 Trump Says There's 'No Reason' To Scale Back Asset Forfeiture; Threatens Career Of Senator Backing Forfeiture Reform (32)
08:41 DHS Secretary Says Agency Is Planning On Demanding Foreigners' Social Media Account Passwords (50)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.