Six Journalists Arrested, Charged While... >>
<< Trump Campaign Wants To Trademark 'Keep...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Wed, Jan 25th 2017 10:43am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: The Swift 3 Master Coder Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The $44 Swift 3 Master Coder Bundle has everything you need to start building your own iOS apps. Over 93+ hours of content, you will learn about Xcode 8, Swift 3, Objective-C, iOS 10, and much more.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Six Journalists Arrested, Charged While... >>
<< Trump Campaign Wants To Trademark 'Keep...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

11:49 Appeals Court Upholds Its Denial Of DOJ's Demand For Microsoft's Overseas Data (3)
10:48 Six Journalists Arrested, Charged While Covering Trump Inauguration Protests (40)
10:43 Daily Deal: The Swift 3 Master Coder Bundle (0)
09:42 Trump Campaign Wants To Trademark 'Keep America Great' (23)
08:28 Court Orders Prosecutors To Stop Dragging Feet On 20k Convictions Resulting From Faked Drug Lab Tests (9)
06:27 Google, Ting, Netflix Dare To Suggest That Maybe Giant, Anti-Competitive ISPs Shouldn't Be Writing State Telecom Laws (19)
03:24 UK Government Refuses To Impose Privacy Rules On Surveillance Cameras In Hospitals (9)

Tuesday

17:04 New Mexico Legislators Looking To Add Warrants To The Stingray Mix, Curb Electronic Surveillance (4)
14:46 Trump Muzzles Federal Employees; Reporters Start Asking For Leaks (123)
13:15 Techdirt Podcast Episode 106: An Office In A Bag (2)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.