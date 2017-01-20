US Government To Start Working On NAFTA 2.0... >>
<< Copyright Has A Real & Serious Free Speech...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Fri, Jan 20th 2017 10:40am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: Certified Professional Data Science with Python Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Data science and analytics are essential components to business decisions at companies of all sizes. Of course, collecting, managing, and analyzing mass amounts of data takes a lot more than simply typing into a spreadsheet. The $49 Certified Professional Data Science with Python Bundle will help you learn about all of it. In this two-course bundle, you'll learn the basics of Python and how to manipulate data using Python libraries like NumPy, Pandas, SciPy, scikit-learn, and Matplotlib to carry out different data projects.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

1 Comments | Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread



Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
US Government To Start Working On NAFTA 2.0... >>
<< Copyright Has A Real & Serious Free Speech...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

11:53 Report: President Trump Picks Former Verizon Lawyer Ajit Pai To Head FCC (8)
10:45 US Government To Start Working On NAFTA 2.0 Immediately; What Will It Do On Corporate Sovereignty? (6)
10:40 Daily Deal: Certified Professional Data Science with Python Bundle (1)
09:32 Copyright Has A Real & Serious Free Speech Problem (8)
08:29 Struggling Canadian News Agencies Ask Government For A 'Google Tax' (19)
06:30 Through Price Hikes And Annoyance, AT&T Still Waging War On Unlimited Data Users (16)
03:24 Is A 'Fattened' Version Of A Famous Jorge Luis Borges Story Artistic Re-Creation, Or Copyright Infringement? (7)

Thursday

19:57 EU MEPs Call Again For 'Robot Rules' To Get Ahead Of The AI Revolution (44)
16:51 What the Five Year Anniversary of the SOPA/PIPA Blackout Can Teach Congress About Tech (19)
14:44 Chicago Mayor Promises To Turn Over Emails From His Private Accounts Following Courtroom Losses (23)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.