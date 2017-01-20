Daily Deal: Certified Professional Data Science with Python Bundle

Data science and analytics are essential components to business decisions at companies of all sizes. Of course, collecting, managing, and analyzing mass amounts of data takes a lot more than simply typing into a spreadsheet. The $49 Certified Professional Data Science with Python Bundle will help you learn about all of it. In this two-course bundle, you'll learn the basics of Python and how to manipulate data using Python libraries like NumPy, Pandas, SciPy, scikit-learn, and Matplotlib to carry out different data projects.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.