US Government To Start Working On NAFTA 2.0 Immediately; What Will It Do On Corporate Sovereignty?
from the probably-not-what-it-should-do dept
Alongside his general dislike for existing trade deals, Donald Trump singled out the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) for particular scorn, calling it "the worst trade deal maybe ever." It looks like he not only plans to renegotiate NAFTA, but he also wants to make that one of his priorities, judging by this story in The Globe and Mail:
Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross, chosen by U.S. president-elect Donald Trump to reshape U.S. trade policy, has informed Canada that rules of origin and independent dispute tribunals will be central to talks aimed at resetting the North American free-trade agreement.
Techdirt readers will have noticed the reference to "independent dispute tribunals," or corporate sovereignty as we term it around here. Its presence confirms the almost universal view that such investor-state dispute settlement (ISDS) chapters in trade deals have big problems. What's not clear is how Trump's administration will tackle them. Another article in The Globe and Mail, this time a commentary, is convinced that the US will seek to keep corporate sovereignty in trade deals:
Canadian officials say the nominee for commerce secretary has indicated a formal-notification letter to open negotiations on NAFTA will be sent to Canada and Mexico within days of Friday's presidential inauguration.
A number of indicators, however, suggest that the coming administration will stick closely to traditional U.S. policy of promoting ISDS.
The author is David Schneidermann, a professor of law at the University of Toronto, who offers three main reasons why he believes that is the case:
First, there is good reason to believe Mr. Trump will want to have these protections available as a backstop for the Trump organization overseas.
Here's the reasoning:
Consider how vulnerable Trump foreign properties will be once the Trump administration takes a position that is unpopular in some other part of the world. Or consider how a foreign government may choose to target Trump properties in order to seek U.S. government concessions. Why wouldn't Mr. Trump insist upon, among other protections available in investment treaties, "full protection and security" for Trump properties? One can safely predict that, the more the president-elect thinks about this, he is likely to act in the best interests of his family’s business concerns.
It's extraordinary that Schneidermann believes one of Trump's main concerns when formulating US policy will be its impact on himself and his businesses, but highly plausible. The second reason has to do with Trump's nominee for secretary of state, Rex Tillerson:
As former head of Houston-based Exxon Mobil, Mr. Tillerson will be aware of the advantages of having ISDS as a means of challenging government regulation. Under his watch, the company has successfully launched investment disputes against a number of countries with which the United States has investment treaties, including Venezuela and Argentina.
Finally, corporate sovereignty is likely to remain in NAFTA and other trade deals because it's part of the Republicans' DNA:
House and Senate Republicans have long been supportive of placing constraints on state action abroad via investment treaties.
There's plenty of sound logic to be found in this analysis. However, if we have learned anything over the last few months, it is that old-fashioned logic is relatively unimportant in the new political landscape. Since it looks like moves to renegotiate NAFTA are going to be made quickly, we should find out soon enough what the Trump administration's new line on ISDS will be.
Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter or identi.ca, and +glynmoody on Google+
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
In other words, he's turning NAFTA into TPP.
Not exactly good news for anyone who voted for Trump because they were opposed to both NAFTA and TPP.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
Now, I am fairly certain that whatever renegotiation we end up with will not be ideal by the standards of the usual Techdirt reader. However, Trump would have to work really really hard to achieve something worse than the TPP.
My big worry is that given his protectionist tendencies, he might be ripe for MAFIAA influence via the whole "copyright is good for American business" line of BS.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Yep, no conflict of interest there! Look over there, not here!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
We Need Bidirectional ISDS
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: We Need Bidirectional ISDS
The very idea of ISDS is nothing more than a usurpation of a Sovereign Nations right to their own fucking rulers.
Any nation fool enough to sign on deserves destruction because the ONLY WAY there is through the sacrifice of its citizens.
ISDS, TTP, SOPA, TTIP, UN, League of Nations, etc... all ideas of the globalist agenda that seeks to do nothing other than turn businesses into world powers that control governments like puppet states!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: We Need Bidirectional ISDS
But back to the point: If the contract doesn't say "Company A will mine /extract /whatever these resources within the next YY time period," then it's the negotiator's fault. Just because they were looking at "the million up front, 15% gross when we sell it." instead of "500K now and royalties of 10% gross over the next 20 years with extraction to begin no later than 6 months from signing."
Oftentimes, the company will pay for the right to develop them IF they are found in the next 99 years, on speculation. There's no guarantee in those circumstances that there is even anything worth their time. (Yeah, I have oil on my property, but drilling to get it would cost more than it is expected to produce with CURRENT tech. and prices)
This lease can also just be used to keep those resources off the market. (DeBeer's [sp?] anyone?) The land owner gets money, the company gets the resource rights, the price stays high. End of story.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment