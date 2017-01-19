HideNotice: Techdirt may be unreachable at times tonight between 9 & 11 PM PT due to datacenter maintenance.
Thu, Jan 19th 2017


Daily Deal: Scrivener For Windows Ending Soon

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Unleash your inner novelist and let Scrivener help manage your writing project. Available for $20, the Scrivener household license allows you to access your work on multiple devices. Scrivener replaces bits of paper, index cards and sticky notes by allowing you to storyboard projects, to edit and work on different sections, either alone or in concert, and to post notes and access research. There's a script formatting function to help you write the next classic movie hit, a name generator, and the ability to freely edit and restore to older versions so you won't lose anything as you dive deep into the creative process. This deal disappears again soon, so take advantage of it now!

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

