Cloudflare Finally Able To Reveal FBI Gag... >>
<< Rudy Giuliani To Head Up Trump's...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Fri, Jan 13th 2017 10:42am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: The Complete Web Programming Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The $41 Complete Web Programming Bundle is a great introduction to coding languages and environments. The 8 courses cover AngularJS, Ruby on Rails, jQuery, Selenium for automated web testing, ReactjS, the foundations of HTML, CSS and JavaScript, PHP, and Web Security. With over 61 hours of training, you'll be coding in no time.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Cloudflare Finally Able To Reveal FBI Gag... >>
<< Rudy Giuliani To Head Up Trump's...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

15:07 Court Says Tossing A Flashbang Grenade Into A Room With A Toddler Is 'Unreasonable' Police Behavior (0)
13:14 FTC Sues D-Link For Pretending To Give A Damn About Hardware Security (8)
11:53 Yet Another Lawsuit Hopes A Court Will Hold Twitter Responsible For Terrorists' Actions (10)
10:47 Cloudflare Finally Able To Reveal FBI Gag Order That Congress Told Cloudflare Couldn't Possibly Exist (6)
10:42 Daily Deal: The Complete Web Programming Bundle (0)
09:40 Rudy Giuliani To Head Up Trump's Cybersecurity Team As The Internet Laughs At Giuliani's Security Bona Fides (32)
08:32 Did The FISA Court Finally Reject The FBI's Advances? (10)
06:31 Cell Phone Hacking Company Hacked; 900 GB Of Logins, Log Files, And Forensic Evidence Taken (20)
03:25 Streisand Effect Derails Man's Analog Plan To Buy Up All The Newspapers Detailing His DWI Arrest (26)

Thursday

18:05 Software Copyright Litigation After Oracle v. Google (9)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.