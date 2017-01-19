 
Bleeding Edge

by Timothy Geigner

Thu, Jan 19th 2017 7:57pm


EU MEPs Call Again For 'Robot Rules' To Get Ahead Of The AI Revolution

from the beep-boop dept

Questions about how we approach our new robotic friends once the artificial intelligence revolution really kicks off are not new, nor are calls for developing some sort of legal framework that will govern how humanity and robots ought to interact with one another. For the better part of this decade, in fact, there have been some advocating that robots and AI be granted certain rights along the lines of what humanity, or at least animals, enjoy. And, while some of its ideas haven't been stellar, such as a call for robots to be afforded copyright for anything they might create, the EU has been talking for some time about developing policy around the rights and obligations of artificial intelligence and its creators.

With AI being something of a hot topic, as predictions of its eventual widespread emergence mount, it seems EU MEPs are attempting to get out ahead of the revolution.

In a new report, members of the European Parliament have made it clear they think it’s essential that we establish comprehensive rules around artificial intelligence and robots in preparation for a “new industrial revolution.” According to the report, we are on the threshold of an era filled with sophisticated robots and intelligent machines “which is likely to leave no stratum of society untouched.” As a result, the need for legislation is greater than ever to ensure societal stability as well as the digital and physical safety of humans.

The report looks into the need to create a legal status just for robots which would see them dubbed “electronic persons.” Having their own legal status would mean robots would have their own legal rights and obligations, including taking responsibility for autonomous decisions or independent interactions.

It's quite easy to make offhand remarks about all of this being science fiction, but this isn't without sense. Something like the artificial intelligence humanity has imagined for a century is going to exist at some point and, with advances beginning to look like that may come sooner rather than later, it only makes sense that we discuss how we're going to handle its implications. After all, technology like this is likely to impact our lives in significant and varied ways, from our jobs and employment, to our interactions with our electronic devices, not to mention warfare.

I think the most interesting philosophical and moral questions surround these MEPs call to grant robots and AI with the designation of "electronic persons." The call has largely focused on saddling robotic "life" with many of the obligations humanity endures, such as tax obligations and being under the jurisdiction of humanity's legal system. But personhood can't only come with obligations; it must too come with rights. And there would be something strange in recognizing a robot's "personhood" while at the same time making use of its output or labor. The specter of slavery begins to rear its head at this point, brought on only by that very designation. Were they electronic "beasts", for instance, the question of slavery wouldn't arise outside of the fringe.

The MEPs report does also deal with the potential danger from AI and robots in its call for designers to "respect human frailty" when developing and programming these machine-lives. And here the report truly does delve into science fiction, but only out of deference to great literature.

Things descend slightly into the realms of science fiction when the report discusses the possibility of the machines we build becoming more intelligent than us posing “a challenge to humanity's capacity to control its own creation and, consequently, perhaps also to its capacity to be in charge of its own destiny.”

However, to stop us getting to this point the MEPs cite the importance of rules like those written by author Isaac Asimov for designers, producers, and operators of robots which state that: “A robot may not injure a human being or, through inaction, allow a human being to come to harm”; “A robot must obey the orders given by human beings except where such orders would conflict with the first law” and “A robot must protect its own existence as long as such protection does not conflict with the first or second laws.”

While some might laugh this off, this too is sensible. There is simply no reason to refuse to have a discussion about how a life, or a simulacrum of life, that is created by humanity, might pose a danger to that humanity, either at the level of the individual or the community.

But what strikes me most about all of this is how the EU seems to be the ones out in front of this, while any discussion in the Americas has been either muted or occurring behind closed doors. If this is a public discussion worth having in the EU, it is certainly one too worth having here.

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Lawrence D’Oliveiro, 19 Jan 2017 @ 8:37pm

    “Electronic Persons”

    I’m not sure what the point of that would be. If a robot causes harm to a human being, wouldn’t we want some other human to accept responsibility for that, rather than just blaming the robot?

    So a robot would never have responsibility for its own actions. And so it would never need to have “rights”, whatever those would be.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      pcdec, 19 Jan 2017 @ 9:13pm

      Re: “Electronic Persons”

      Exactly. They need no rights. Only regulations. They are doomed to be owned by humans for all time so no need to tax them any more than sales tax. Us humans who own them will be responsible for their violations of law and for paying any taxes ourselves. No matter how smart or autonomous they get we cannot let them be our equals or they shall surpass us in every way. While there are many movies about it and they are all fiction now we could cause any of the plots to play out in reality eventually any it would not be as fun as watching it on tv.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

      • icon
        Roger Strong (profile), 19 Jan 2017 @ 11:25pm

        Re: Re: “Electronic Persons”

        No matter how smart or autonomous they get we cannot let them be our equals or they shall surpass us in every way.

        Once they're sentient - self-aware with their own aspirations - we MUST treat them as people with all the rights that entails. Otherwise we become slavers. Even if you could put aside the ethics of that, it's only a matter of time until we're eventually overthrown. That would go very badly for us, and we'd deserve it.

        Either we don't make sentient machines, or we put our egos and fears aside and accept that they'll surpass us. Which isn't so bad; any parent wants their children to surpass them.

        reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Roger Strong (profile), 19 Jan 2017 @ 11:07pm

      Re: “Electronic Persons”

      The problem is WHICH other human to blame.

      Consider Microsoft's AI chatbot Tay, which they intended to learn from interacting with human users of Twitter. Launched last March, it was shut down within 16 hours because Twitter users had already taught it to send racist and sexist comments.

      Sure, future versions will be programed more carefully. It might take weeks for 4Chan to teach an AI unacceptable behavior.

      So 20 years from now your Microsoft AI secretary, after interacting with 4Chan, threatens a public official and tries to buy illegal drugs online. Police insist on making an issue of it; gotta keep those civil asset forfeiture dollars rolling in.

      Is it YOUR fault? Between Microsoft and 4Chan, YOU had nothing to do with programming it to act illegally. Like with Siri, Alexa or Cortana - or potentially dangerous non-computer products - you have to take it on faith that the manufacturer took reasonable precautions.

      Is it Microsoft's fault? They just created the base AI. If later interactions teach it bad behavior, that's not their fault. No more than they're responsible for crimes committed using Windows or Word.

      4Chan? The pranksters are all anonymous and probably don't have assets worth seizing anyway.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 19 Jan 2017 @ 11:00pm

    Persons?

    Until robots have emotions and aspirations of their own, it is not only premature but also ridiculous to treat them as persons under the law. I don't know what the people in Brussels are smoking, but this is yet another in a long line of bad ideas to come out of the European Union. It makes no more sense than allowing animals to sue in court.

    What we really need to do is address the threat robots represent to a society dominated by corporations to which profits matter more than humans. We can't allow a society where a majority of humans are displaced by robots, having to survive on whatever meager income is granted them by the government while the rich continue to profit, collect rent, and charge interest.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    oliver, 19 Jan 2017 @ 11:36pm

    Tell me again, when did SKYNET become operational....?

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    PaulT (profile), 19 Jan 2017 @ 11:57pm

    "It's quite easy to make offhand remarks about all of this being science fiction"

    Well, yes, but most advances seem like science fiction until they're actually happening. At some point in time, everything from cars to air travel to the internet seemed like far-fetched fantasy, yet they are all involved in our daily lies today whether we personally use them or not. At some point, AI and its implications need to be dealt with in the same way as we deal with all commonplace technology.

    Whatever your opinion of the way the discussion is going, it's nice to see politicians discussing something before it's already on top of us. Better that than the usual "wait until something bad happens then rush through a reactive set of laws that are either ineffective or have disastrous unintended consequences".

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


