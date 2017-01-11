Verizon Insists Higher Phone Upgrades Are... >>
Wed, Jan 11th 2017 10:40am


Filed Under:
android, daily deal



Daily Deal: The Professional Android Developer Bundle

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

The $39 Professional Android Developer Bundle includes 5 courses designed to help you create interactive apps from scratch. You will learn the fundamentals of operating systems and you'll dive into Java, one of the most universally used programming languages, and build a strong foundation in Object-Oriented Programming. The courses also cover JavaScript and the essentials of building apps in the Android operating system.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

  • identicon
    Lawrence D’Oliveiro, 11 Jan 2017 @ 1:46pm

    IDEs Are All The Fashion ...

    ... but there are some projects that they are just too inflexible to cope with. Like this one, for example.

    I suspect that, if all your programming experience was centred around thinking in terms of IDEs, you would never come up with an app like that.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


