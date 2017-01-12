 
Say That Again

by Glyn Moody

Thu, Jan 12th 2017 3:23am


Top UK Cop Says Hackers Should Be Punished Not With Prison, But With Jammed WiFi Connections

from the yeah,-that'll-work dept

Here's a story that starts out well. One of the UK's top police officers, Chief Superintendent Gavin Thomas, has said that putting people in prison for offenses like hacking into computers makes no sense. He points out that it costs around $50,000 a year to keep someone in a traditional prison, and that education programs are likely to be a far more cost-effective solution, especially in terms of reducing recidivism. This is absolutely right, and it's great to hear a senior officer admit it. Unfortunately, things go downhill from here. He told the Telegraph:

If you have got a 16-year-old who has hacked into your account and stolen your identity, this is a 21st century crime, so we ought to have a 21st century methodology to address it.
His solution is as follows:
He said convicted criminals could be fitted with electronic jammers around their wrists or ankles which blocked wifi signals and prevented them from going online.
 Leaving aside the human rights implications, which to his credit Thomas acknowledges, there is another big problem with the proposal, as Techdirt readers have doubtless already spotted. The people wearing these WiFi jammers would be those who have been found guilty of some computer-related crime. By definition, then, they are likely to be tech-savvy. So they probably have other computers that can use Ethernet connections to access the Internet. In addition, they are unlikely to have any problems using Bluetooth or a USB cable to reverse-tether their mobiles to a system with wired access. The more adventurous might even try to rig up some kind of Faraday shielding to jam the jammer. In other words, this isn't going to work, but would probably cause havoc with everyone else's WiFi connections.

Back in 2015, Thomas was quoted by Computer Business Review on the topic of encryption, and the problems it posed for the police, when he said:

It is utterly essential for detectives and criminal investigators to use data held on smartphones and other devices when they are investigating serious crimes.
Given his belief that jamming bracelets would stop convicted computer criminals from using the Internet, the worry has to be that he shares the mistaken view that tech companies can create a safe system of crypto backdoors or "golden keys" that only the authorities can use. Let's hope he takes some expert advice before offering an opinion on that one.

Follow me @glynmoody on Twitter or identi.ca, and +glynmoody on Google+

Reader Comments

    Daydream, 12 Jan 2017 @ 3:34am

    If a hacker wore a jammer that stopped Wi-Fi from working around him...

    Then what would happen if he stood around in an internet cafe?

    And incidentally, what would stop him from just using cellular data on a smartphone to do his internet stuffz?
    (Jamming that would be outright illegal due to the potential necessity of needing to call emergency services if something happens.)

      PaulT (profile), 12 Jan 2017 @ 3:50am

      Re: If a hacker wore a jammer that stopped Wi-Fi from working around him...

      That was my first thought, after "well, he'd just use a wired connection, surely?". Depending on how it's implemented, a person could easily cause mischief around them and exploit that to commit further crime (while having a court mandated defence if caught "inadvertently" doing so).

      Kudos for actually recognising that jail isn't a solution to a lot of these problems, but if your idea can have numerous holes pointed out the moment it's mentioned to anyone remotely tech-savvy, it needs a lot more work.

    Anonymous Coward, 12 Jan 2017 @ 3:51am

    The world is truly filled with idiots

    It would be a much better world and so refreshing to see fewer of them in law enforcement and politics.

    Anonymous Coward, 12 Jan 2017 @ 4:00am

    I'm happy

    I'm happy that someone in that position considers alternatives for prison. Whether the alternatives are good or bad is irrelevant. What's important is the discussion.

    Agammamon, 12 Jan 2017 @ 4:08am

    "By definition, then, they are likely to be tech-savvy. So they probably have other computers that can use Ethernet connections to access the Internet."

    C'mon man don't bring me problems, bring solutions - just nerd harder.

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.