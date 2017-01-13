New Study Essentially Suggests That Publishers Should Do CwF + RtB Instead Of Going Legal To Combat Piracy
We have talked about the power of connecting with fans and giving them a reason to buy, along with using public shaming, as tools for combating piracy in its various forms. Tools far better, in fact, than twisting in litigious winds hoping that the construct of law will be sufficient to curb natural human behavior... and finding out that it isn't. What these routes offer content producers is a way to ingratiate themselves with their fans, building a community that not only wants to buy content themselves, but also will decry any attempt to pirate that content by others. Morality is shaped by the herd, in other words, so having the herd on your side finds content producers a powerful ally.
But philosophy like that doesn't penetrate industry in and of itself. Perhaps, then, data and academic studies may. The International Journal of Business Environment recently released just such a study suggesting that content providers are far better off reaching out and connecting with fans, including those pirating their works, rather than trying to fight piracy legally.
According to Eva Hofmann of the Centre for Trust, Peace and Social Relations, Coventry University, UK and Elfriede Penz of the Institute for International Marketing Management, at Vienna University of Economics and Business, in Austria, the unauthorised sharing of digital content is well-entrenched in popular culture. However, they have discerned a difference in the way those downloading pirated content and the legal downloaders decide on how to obtain the content they desire from the Internet.
The researchers note that inherent in the problem for copyright holders is that digital goods can be duplicated endlessly without loss of fidelity, making piracy easy but also suggesting that the value of such goods as being less than traditional, physical items in the realm of content, such as CDs and DVDs.
This nicely outlines why piracy exists at the levels it does: there is something natural in deciding that something that can be reproduced infinitely in a digital manner at no cost differs from a physical good that cannot. It's the reason why piracy and theft simply aren't the same thing. This doesn't make copyright infringement or piracy morally acceptable, of course, but it explains why the moral equation for those doing the piracy is inherently different. Everyone knows this intrinsically, even if some major content industry players want to pretend otherwise.
The study's abstract itself suggests that the best method for combating this is to engage with the public to change that moral equation.
Respondent groups differ in the effect of social consensus on the decision-making process. Additionally, the entire issue-contingent model is important in internet piracy research. From a practical view and based on social consensus results, it is essential for companies to establish sentiments that unauthorised downloading is an unacceptable behaviour within a specific social group that is highly relevant to downloaders.
In other words, creating a real connection with fans that are also given a real reason to buy content alters the moral equation for those that seek out that content. If enough minds are changed in that manner, it will have an exponential moral effect as those fans of the producer both promote the buying of the content and speak out or subvert attempts to pirate it. It works on both levels: convincing more people to buy the product and creating a fan-base hungry for the content provider to succeed so as to get more content.
CwF + RtB, in other words, along with a fan-based army willing to publicly shame pirates.
About that moral equation
Then there is the idea that if one records a broadcast, which is perfectly legal, and then downloads a copy because their computer had a hiccup, from a moral standpoint, what is the difference? Legally I understand that the rights holders will claim this to be piracy, even though none of it took place on the high seas. The question is about morality, and should, at least in some instances, morality prevail over legal?
Then again, if the difference is between someone downloading and viewing/listening to some content, but would never buy that content, under any circumstance, how are the rights holders hurt? They won't make any money, except of course doing the legal thingy which costs them money to attempt, and may not make them money in the end. See the success of Rightscorp for more information.
Is every instance of downloading, given the above, illegal? Is every instance of downloading immoral? Should it be either? How would courts tell the difference?
Should the laws be changed to benefit the public rather than rights holders? (My answer is yes)! Should content creators benefit? (My answer is yes)! Let them circumvent the middle persons and self publish. Let them embrace the concept of CwF-RtB. The technology and distribution capabilities are there. Let the middle persons/distribution 'controllers' go broke, and beef up the new industry that supplies editing and marketing value and (what other services are needed?) etc. to new and old content.
As to should exiting rights holders embrace and practice CwF-RtB, most certainly. And while they are about it, they should make very public contributions to numerous congresscritters for the sole purpose of retracting the whole concept of life plus 70 years, and lobby the rest of the world to do the same. This might be the most important thing they could do, in terms of CwF.
Re: About that moral equation
There's a few practical issues that affect my view of things. If the content producer wants to charge the same for a digital copy as a physical one, pocketing all of the reduction in cost as profit, it comes across to me as them just being greedy which makes me less likely to respect their rights. When they classify absolute 100% protection of their rights as justifying even the most intrusive and disruptive measures, it makes me view them as being unreasonable. When they take the position that I don't just have to buy a copy, I have to buy a new copy for every player I want to play a song on, it strikes me as being both greedy and unreasonable when set beside CDs and tapes where once I've bought my copy I can play it in any player. Along with CwF and RtB, content producers need to accept that they're not the only party to the deal and that both parties need to feel the deal is reasonable.
Re: About that moral equation
A Million times this.
What made America great, wasn't the restrictive laws that literally every other nation on earth had to protect the established businesses. It was the very concept that yes, you can have exclusive, government backed support of your new work or invention....
For fourteen years.
After that, the entire world gets to take advantage of the awesome thing that you made. They get to do their own version of your thing, and call it their thing.
You should have a big advantage of being established and a known brand name.
What everyone else now does though, is make improvements to your thing. This is how innovation works and short circuiting any part of this two sided agreement, invalidates the whole thing.
You don't get to bribe officials, convince them to pass laws extending the exclusivity period as needed. That is no longer a fair two sided agreement.
The system is broken and tilted so far in the favor of the established, that we need to start over.
