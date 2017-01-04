Daily Deal: Kerbal Space Program Steam Keys

One of the most decorated simulation games of the past five years is looking to land gently on your computer. Kerbal Space Program, the fully-fledged, physics-based space flight simulation game is here to help you venture deep into the final frontier. Create and manage your own space program from the ground up, building and flying spacecraft, exploring distant worlds, and finding parts of the game nobody has gone before. The Steam Keys are for sale for only $13.59 in the Deals Store.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.