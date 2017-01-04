Sarah Palin Now Thinks Julian Assange Is A... >>
Wed, Jan 4th 2017 10:43am


Daily Deal: Kerbal Space Program Steam Keys

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

One of the most decorated simulation games of the past five years is looking to land gently on your computer. Kerbal Space Program, the fully-fledged, physics-based space flight simulation game is here to help you venture deep into the final frontier. Create and manage your own space program from the ground up, building and flying spacecraft, exploring distant worlds, and finding parts of the game nobody has gone before. The Steam Keys are for sale for only $13.59 in the Deals Store.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Reader Comments

    hrmmmm, 4 Jan 2017 @ 10:48am

    no mans sky

    .....slow news day

    id rather play stellaris with the tons a mods like trek , star wars , or call a chtullu

    if i want reality why do i want to pay for it lol

    Anonymous Coward, 4 Jan 2017 @ 11:34am

    This game is strange. The child-toy like assembly of a craft is in stark contrast to the unforgiving realistic physical simulations in the game and the odd mexican humour. The graphics is not amazing and the game is a strange guided open world.

    All in all it is extremely quirky and strange. It is probabbly worth owning if you are to the nerdy side of games and the engine is suited for some creative modding.

