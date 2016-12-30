Merry Christmas! Techdirt is on a reduced posting schedule for the holidays. We'll be back to our normal routine in the new year.Hide
Fri, Dec 30th 2016 11:10am


Daily Deal: Building Multiplayer Games with Unity Bundle

You could build the next popular online game with the $39 Building Multiplayer Games with Unity Bundle. The ten courses cover topics including how to use Unity 5 (and some modular pieces) to build a medieval style world from scratch, how to design engaging characters and arm them with unique weapons and items to enhance the gaming experience, and how to institute great combat logic into your games. The courses also cover character stats, MySQL, PHP, inventory systems and contain a graphics pack to get you started.

