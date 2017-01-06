 
<< Canadian Regulators Declare 50 Mbps To Be The...
 tdicon 

Politics

by Mike Masnick

Fri, Jan 6th 2017 11:54am


Filed Under:
customs, donald trump, politics, rules



Donald Trump Demonstrating How Much Of Our Political System Is Based On Tradition & Custom, Not Rules

from the is-that-good-or-bad? dept

Perhaps one of the most common phrases I've seen in reference to various actions by Donald Trump and his transition team since the election in November is "this is not normal" or "this is not how things are done." Those phrases keep popping up over and over again -- often in somewhat horrified tones. Politico recently had a pretty good article demonstrating how the Trump transition team seems to not care one bit about the traditional way things are done:

President-elect Donald Trump has said he might do away with regular press briefings and daily intelligence reports. He wants to retain private security while receiving secret service protection, even after the inauguration. He is encouraging members of his family to take on formal roles in his administration, testing the limits of anti-nepotism statutes. And he is pushing the limits of ethics laws in trying to keep a stake in his business.

In a series of decisions and comments since his election last month -- from small and stylistic preferences to large and looming conflicts -- Trump has signaled that he intends to run his White House much like he ran his campaign: with little regard for tradition. And in the process of writing his own rules, he is shining a light on how much of the American political system is encoded in custom, and how little is based in the law.

And... that's really quite interesting, because of how little many people -- especially policy experts -- have really stopped to consider how much of the way we do things is based on custom, and not actual rules. There are two ways of looking at this. First, there absolutely are serious problems with "the way things have always been done." So there's potential value in having someone who doesn't feel hamstrung by traditions and customs that might not make sense. But, the flip side of that is that there are often really good reasons for the way many of these things are done. And, so far, the customs and traditions that Trump has been indicating he'll ignore, are ones that do seem to be based on solid reasoning, rather than just silly legacy reasons. Intelligence reports, secret service protection, and anti-nepotism rules make sense.

It's one thing to blow stuff up because they're outdated and unnecessary -- and another thing altogether to just blow them up for the sake of blowing them up, or even just out of convenience. But as a way of highlighting just how much of our system is held together based on legacy reasons, rather than actual rules, it's fascinating.
2 Comments | Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • identicon
    David, 6 Jan 2017 @ 12:09pm

    Well, it is a republic with elections.

    The rules are based on the assumption that the people will vote someone sane and invested in the public good into the highest office of the land. The whole electoral college abomination is supposed to be another safeguard against an uninformed constituency picking someone unsuitable for the job.

    The system does not protect against the people choosing a megalomaniac sociopath.

    When Benjamin Franklin was asked after the Constitutional Session what kind of political system the People were going to have, his reply was "A Republic, if you can keep it."

    It was a good run.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    metalliqaz (profile), 6 Jan 2017 @ 12:10pm

    "fascinating" is one way to put it

    another is that this whole thing is one giant fucking facepalm.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
 
<< Canadian Regulators Declare 50 Mbps To Be The...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Friday

11:54 Donald Trump Demonstrating How Much Of Our Political System Is Based On Tradition & Custom, Not Rules (2)
10:48 Canadian Regulators Declare 50 Mbps To Be The New Broadband Standard (4)
10:42 Daily Deal: The 2017 iOS 10 Complete App Builder Bundle (0)
09:44 FBI Dismisses Child Porn Prosecution After Refusing To Hand Over Details On Its Hacking Tool (17)
08:42 Judge Tells DOJ It Can't Un-Suppress Evidence By Starting The Indictment Process All Over Again (6)
06:36 Utterly Tone Deaf To Cord Cutting, Cable Contract Feuds And Blackouts Skyrocket (44)
03:33 Belgium Wants EU Nations To Collect And Store Personal Data Of Train, Bus And Boat Passengers (17)

Thursday

17:41 Trademark Dispute Between Coffee Companies Over 'Detroit' Trademark Demonstrates The USPTO's Carelessness (13)
14:39 Potential New FCC Boss Blames Obama For The Washington Post's Botched Russian Utility Hacking Story (14)
13:04 Ex-MI6 Boss: When It Comes To Voting, Pencil And Paper Are 'Much More Secure' Than Electronic Systems (29)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.