I Thought Piracy Was Killing Entertainment? New Record In Scripted Shows In 2016
from the look-at-that dept
Remember how piracy was supposed to be killing the entertainment industry and no one would make anything any more? Of course, almost exactly five years ago, we showed this wasn't true at all, and the actual output of creative content was way, way up. Obviously, some of that was "amateur" creations, but it was true of professional creative content as well. One area that we pointed out was that the internet had made it possible to create much more new content and release it in new ways -- and that certainly has held true in the realm of scripted TV shows. A new report from FX Research shows that the amount of scripted TV shows has absolutely exploded over the past few years. Since just 2010 the number of scripted series available has more than doubled. That's crazy (but also awesome):
And, of course, many people now consider this to be "the golden age of television" because there are so many amazing shows on TV. So it appears that -- contrary to the whining that we've heard in the past about how all this new content creation would lead to more crappy content, it's actually done the reverse -- and pushed more scripted TV show creators to up their game, and to be even more creative and original. Of course, you'll hear stuff about TV execs being "worried" about there being too much TV content, but that's just them trying to suppress competition.
What's most hilarious about all of this is that I remember in the early 2000s, when "unscripted" or so-called "reality TV" was everywhere, being told that it was because of piracy that scripted TV was "dying." We were told that the big TV studios would no longer invest in scripted TV, because it just couldn't make any money in the internet era -- and at least "reality" TV often created a demand for live viewing. And yet, look at how things have changed. And look at how little "piracy" seems to actually be an issue.
And, of course, many people now consider this to be "the golden age of television" because there are so many amazing shows on TV. So it appears that -- contrary to the whining that we've heard in the past about how all this new content creation would lead to more crappy content, it's actually done the reverse -- and pushed more scripted TV show creators to up their game, and to be even more creative and original. Of course, you'll hear stuff about TV execs being "worried" about there being too much TV content, but that's just them trying to suppress competition.
What's most hilarious about all of this is that I remember in the early 2000s, when "unscripted" or so-called "reality TV" was everywhere, being told that it was because of piracy that scripted TV was "dying." We were told that the big TV studios would no longer invest in scripted TV, because it just couldn't make any money in the internet era -- and at least "reality" TV often created a demand for live viewing. And yet, look at how things have changed. And look at how little "piracy" seems to actually be an issue.
Reader Comments
Subscribe: RSS
View by: Time | Thread
And the whining persists for another five years when the figures on losses due to piracy reach quadrillions of dollars despite being nearly extinct due to external forces dragging the MAFIAA, kicking and screaming, to the future. Stay tuned!
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re:
*(except when it's tax season, then we lost trillions)
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
And that is why you can buy survivor on dvd.... Most reality shows are still just like every other TV show. Maybe there is a little more drive to watch it "live" but in reality I bet most people just recorded it and watched it when they wanted.
That is really what makes Netflix tv shows so awesome. They drop the show on the site and you watch it whenever and however you want. One episode a week? No problem. Beige watch the entire season in one sitting? That's cool too.
There are a few regular shows I watch and I HATE the annoying trickle of one episode a week. Especially considering some are more one episode whenever we feel like airing it, and we don't feel like releasing anything during the holidays......
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Movie's Too
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Movie's Too
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Re: Movie's Too
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
I'll show myself out.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Any economic hits taken are effectively a result of more transparency in pricing, lowered barriers to entry and less deficit spending to justify economic risk arguments. Essentially consumer time is now possible to saturate and has thus created competition on views instead of pseudo-monopoly on views. When possibility to watch media has increased a million times you can't just look at competitors in timeslot to understand where eyeballs go.
[ reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]
Add Your Comment