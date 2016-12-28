Merry Christmas! Techdirt is on a reduced posting schedule for the holidays. We'll be back to our normal routine in the new year.Hide
Daily Deal: The Complete Ruby on Rails Super... >>
<< Telegram Now Being Targeted By Politicians...
 tdicon 

Culture

by Mike Masnick

Wed, Dec 28th 2016 9:02am


Filed Under:
internet, piracy, scripted tv, streaming, tv



I Thought Piracy Was Killing Entertainment? New Record In Scripted Shows In 2016

from the look-at-that dept

Remember how piracy was supposed to be killing the entertainment industry and no one would make anything any more? Of course, almost exactly five years ago, we showed this wasn't true at all, and the actual output of creative content was way, way up. Obviously, some of that was "amateur" creations, but it was true of professional creative content as well. One area that we pointed out was that the internet had made it possible to create much more new content and release it in new ways -- and that certainly has held true in the realm of scripted TV shows. A new report from FX Research shows that the amount of scripted TV shows has absolutely exploded over the past few years. Since just 2010 the number of scripted series available has more than doubled. That's crazy (but also awesome):
Of course, it won't surprise people to see that a bunch of the new shows are on online services (Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, etc.). But it does seem noteworthy that all the other areas have been growing also -- even broadcast TV, which is a very limited resource, has somehow figured out how to cram in a few more scripted shows.

And, of course, many people now consider this to be "the golden age of television" because there are so many amazing shows on TV. So it appears that -- contrary to the whining that we've heard in the past about how all this new content creation would lead to more crappy content, it's actually done the reverse -- and pushed more scripted TV show creators to up their game, and to be even more creative and original. Of course, you'll hear stuff about TV execs being "worried" about there being too much TV content, but that's just them trying to suppress competition.

What's most hilarious about all of this is that I remember in the early 2000s, when "unscripted" or so-called "reality TV" was everywhere, being told that it was because of piracy that scripted TV was "dying." We were told that the big TV studios would no longer invest in scripted TV, because it just couldn't make any money in the internet era -- and at least "reality" TV often created a demand for live viewing. And yet, look at how things have changed. And look at how little "piracy" seems to actually be an issue.
9 Comments | Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Reader Comments

Subscribe: RSS

View by: Time | Thread


  • icon
    Ninja (profile), 28 Dec 2016 @ 9:23am

    BUT, BUT... WE'D BE EARNING TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS IF IT WASN'T FOR PIRACY!! Our math proves it. - Hollywood.

    And the whining persists for another five years when the figures on losses due to piracy reach quadrillions of dollars despite being nearly extinct due to external forces dragging the MAFIAA, kicking and screaming, to the future. Stay tuned!

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • icon
      Not an Electronic Rodent (profile), 28 Dec 2016 @ 10:14am

      Re:

      BUT, BUT... WE'D BE EARNING TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS IF IT WASN'T FOR PIRACY!! Our math proves it.* - Hollywood.

      *(except when it's tax season, then we lost trillions)

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    Machin Shin (profile), 28 Dec 2016 @ 9:35am

    "and at least "reality" TV often created a demand for live viewing."

    And that is why you can buy survivor on dvd.... Most reality shows are still just like every other TV show. Maybe there is a little more drive to watch it "live" but in reality I bet most people just recorded it and watched it when they wanted.

    That is really what makes Netflix tv shows so awesome. They drop the show on the site and you watch it whenever and however you want. One episode a week? No problem. Beige watch the entire season in one sitting? That's cool too.

    There are a few regular shows I watch and I HATE the annoying trickle of one episode a week. Especially considering some are more one episode whenever we feel like airing it, and we don't feel like releasing anything during the holidays......

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Baron von Robber, 28 Dec 2016 @ 9:39am

    You would think that Hollywood, of all places, know you don't drag out a dying scene for over 10 years. Sheesh.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    WDS (profile), 28 Dec 2016 @ 10:26am

    Movie's Too

    With a few days still to go, movie income for the year is down about .7% over last year (which was a record year). With Rogue One still going strong that could change by year end. Obviously piracy is decimating the industry.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • icon
    WDS (profile), 28 Dec 2016 @ 10:26am

    Movie's Too

    With a few days still to go, movie income for the year is down about .7% over last year (which was a record year). With Rogue One still going strong that could change by year end. Obviously piracy is decimating the industry.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Dec 2016 @ 10:27am

    Would you then say that the entertainment industry's message was... off-script?

    I'll show myself out.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Dec 2016 @ 11:06am

    There may be an economic tightening of the budgets of those series in general and the additive costs may be smaller. Also, we are entering an era where the "special effects" are more important than the overall number of actors. It doesn't change the fact that piracy has been and always will be a red herring economically.

    Any economic hits taken are effectively a result of more transparency in pricing, lowered barriers to entry and less deficit spending to justify economic risk arguments. Essentially consumer time is now possible to saturate and has thus created competition on views instead of pseudo-monopoly on views. When possibility to watch media has increased a million times you can't just look at competitors in timeslot to understand where eyeballs go.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Daily Deal: The Complete Ruby on Rails Super... >>
<< Telegram Now Being Targeted By Politicians...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Wednesday

10:54 NYPD Officers Search Wrong Home; Post Photos Of Handcuffed Family To Snapchat (5)
10:47 Daily Deal: The Complete Ruby on Rails Super Bundle (0)
09:02 I Thought Piracy Was Killing Entertainment? New Record In Scripted Shows In 2016 (9)
07:01 Telegram Now Being Targeted By Politicians Because Terrorists (Also) Use It (15)
03:54 Amazon Refuses To Comply With Police Request For Amazon Echo Recordings In Murder Case (38)

Tuesday

17:09 Sufferin' Trademarks: The Trademark Dispute Over The Word Succotash (16)
14:05 FDIC Latest Agency To Claim It Was Hacked By A Foreign Government (16)
12:04 Vice Joins Trend Of Killing News Comments Because Giving A Damn About Your Site's Community Is Just Too Hard (23)
10:45 DHS Now Asking Visa Applicants For Their Social Media Account Info (24)
10:40 Daily Deal: Kinkoo 10-Port USB Charging Station (1)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.