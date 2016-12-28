Merry Christmas! Techdirt is on a reduced posting schedule for the holidays. We'll be back to our normal routine in the new year.Hide
Failures

by JPat Brown, Muckrock

Wed, Dec 28th 2016 12:48pm


CIA Admits It Hasn't Touched FOIA Request In Six Years... Says It Will Close Case If Requestor Doesn't Reply

from the this-is-bad-and-you-should-feel-bad dept

Back in 2011, MuckRock user Jason Smathers filed a FOIA with the CIA for all responses they had sent to requesters containing the term "record systems." This was a reference to two earlier rejections he had received from the Agency, which cited the inability to perform a search in the system based on the terms Smathers had provided.

In response, the agency sent him partially redacted copies of those same two rejections.

Smathers immediately appealed, on grounds that it beggared belief that he had been the only requester to have ever had an exchange with the CIA that contained the words "record system."

Six years go by, and we hear nothing from the Agency regarding this request. Then, just this week, this letter arrives in the mail.

Which is worse? The casual admittance that they haven't done anything for over half a decade, or the unfathomable audacity of putting Smathers on deadline? And while two months sounds pretty generous, keep in mind that they've been sitting on this for 72 months -- a mere 36 times what they're giving him.

To give this some further context -- Smathers' request was assigned an internal MuckRock tracking number of 238. If you were to file a request today, you'd be given a number in the 31,000s.

To the CIA FOIA officer (not) reading this: There have been children born since this appeal was filed that you could have a conversation with. This is bad, and you should feel bad. Please don't be bad, be good instead.

And get rid of that damn fax machine.

Republished from Muckrock

Reader Comments

  • identicon
    Anomalous Cowherd, 28 Dec 2016 @ 2:06pm

    It's not a bug....

    ....it's a feature (at least for certain specific definitions of 'feature').

    We should all be thankful we don't get all the government we pay for: any agency this incompetent/obstinate shouldn't be much of a threat to anyone.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

    • identicon
      Anonymous Coward, 28 Dec 2016 @ 2:11pm

      Re: It's not a bug....

      Since the CIA has been creating its own off the books funding through cocaine and other distributions, no we aren't even getting a government that we pay for.... directly.

      reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]

  • identicon
    Anonymous Coward, 28 Dec 2016 @ 6:42pm

    Muckrock generally abuses the FOIA process vt making tons of neat nonsense requests attempting to trip up the system. They appear to be one of the reasons that the system doesn't work for the rest of us.

    reply to this | link to this | view in chronology ]


