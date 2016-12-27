Why Does The USTR Still Think Any Website That Might Upset Hollywood Is Illegal?

In many cases, stream ripping is a legitimate, lawful activity. YouTube contains thousands of videos with audio tracks that are freely licensed, and some that aren't copyright-protected at all. In other cases, stream ripping may be a fair use of a copyright-protected audio track. In fact, EFF's Cory Doctorow writes, “I used YouTube-MP3 to rip a video of my own reading, of my own story, just today—so I could include it in my podcast feed.”

While the USTR points out that stream ripping may be in violation of the terms of use of the streaming site—YouTube, in this case—that is nobody's business but YouTube's. While YouTube is at liberty to block YouTube-MP3 from accessing its servers if indeed they are violating its terms of service, this doesn't give the government or copyright holders any similar cause for complaint.