Top US Surveillance Lawyer Argues That New... >>
<< Publishing Lobbyists Suck Up To Trump With...
 tdicon 

Deals

by Daily Deal

Thu, Dec 22nd 2016 10:41am


Filed Under:
daily deal



Daily Deal: AirBeans True Wireless Stereo Earbuds

from the good-deals-on-cool-stuff dept

Free your audio from wires with these AirBeans True Wireless Stereo Earbuds, perfect for working at your desk, exercising, or just making calls throughout your day without distraction. Featuring Bluetooth 4.1 technology and noise reduction, these earbuds stream crisp, powerful sound from your device without any lag. The magnetic charging case automatically charges the earbuds up when they're not in use and can add up to 6 hours of additional playback time. The AirBeans are on sale for $69.99 in the Techdirt Deals Store.

Note: The Techdirt Deals Store is powered and curated by StackCommerce. A portion of all sales from Techdirt Deals helps support Techdirt. The products featured do not reflect endorsements by our editorial team.

Leave a Comment
Get a free 1-year subscription to the Techdirt Crystal Ball when you sign up for VPN service from Private Internet Access.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in...

Add Your Comment

Have a Techdirt Account? Sign in now. Want one? Register here
Get Techdirt’s Daily Email
Use markdown for basic formatting. HTML is no longer supported.
  Save me a cookie
Top US Surveillance Lawyer Argues That New... >>
<< Publishing Lobbyists Suck Up To Trump With...
 tdicon 
Follow Techdirt
Insider Shop - Show Your Support!

Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Essential Reading
Techdirt Deals
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Techdirt Insider Chat
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads
Recent Stories

Thursday

14:58 Nintendo Opens Up New Front In War On Fans: ROM Mods (2)
12:56 House Oversight Committee Calls For Stingray Device Legislation (10)
11:43 Universal Studios Misses A Chance To Be Awesome And Instead Tries To DMCA Leak Of Unfinished 'Mummy' Trailer (9)
10:46 Top US Surveillance Lawyer Argues That New Technology Makes The 4th Amendment Outdated (25)
10:41 Daily Deal: AirBeans True Wireless Stereo Earbuds (0)
09:40 Publishing Lobbyists Suck Up To Trump With Lies About Copyright, Ask Him To Kill DMCA Safe Harbors (14)
08:20 Company Bricks User's Software After He Posts A Negative Review (39)
06:20 Google's Larry Page Got Bored Of Disrupting The Telecom Sector With Google Fiber (25)
03:21 First Amendment Victorious: Protects Anonymous Critics On PubPeer (5)

Wednesday

17:05 Winery Loses Trademark Suit Against Other Winery Over The Term 'Signature' (9)
More arrow
Advertisement
Report this ad  |  Hide Techdirt ads

Close

Email This

This feature is only available to registered users. Register or sign in to use it.